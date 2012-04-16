TEXT-S&P revises Metso outlook to positive

April 16 - Overview -- Finland-based Metso Corp. continues to show a strong financial performance. -- We believe Metso should benefit from its strong current order backlog and likely solid demand from some of its end markets, in particular, the mining sector. -- We are revising our outlook on Metso to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on the company. -- The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings over the next few quarters if Metso maintains its steady cash flow performance and continues to adhere to moderate financial policies, although we anticipate a slight weakening of the group's operating performance. Rating Action On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Finland-based capital goods producer Metso Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings. We have also assigned a 'BBB' foreign currency issue rating to the company's existing EUR1.5 European Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) program. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the potential for an upgrade if Metso's operating performance remains relatively solid and generally moderate financial policies allow Metso to maintain credit measures consistent with a "modest" financial risk profile under our criteria. This is despite any possible acquisitions or shareholder distribution activity. Throughout 2011, Metso secured a very strong order intake of close to EUR8 billion, which should allow the company to show single-digit revenue growth in 2012. The order backlog at year-end 2011 covers net sales by about 0.8x, thereby providing good near-term visibility. We assume that conditions in some of Metso's end markets, in particular, the mining sector, should continue to benefit from sizable capital expenditure plans over the next two years. Metso's cost base also appears leaner following several years of cost restructuring and outsourcing initiatives. The company has reallocated resources to emerging markets where demand for its equipment and services has appeared more resilient over the past few years. In addition, Metso should benefit from its currently strong balance sheet, in our view. We believe this gives the company some headroom to step up dividend payouts or engage in acquisitions, absent a significant moderation of demand, without jeopardizing its credit standing. In 2011, Metso's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted net debt was 86% and debt to EBITDA 1.0x. Our base-case scenario shows FFO to debt of more than 60% for 2012 and 2013. This would leave some potential for a more significant cyclical slowdown than we currently assume. Under our base case, we don't take into account a potential extraordinary dividend considered by the board, but some outflows for bolt-on acquisitions. For a higher rating, we would expect Metso's credit metrics to remain in line with a "modest" financial risk profile, including FFO to debt of more than 45% and debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x over the cycle. We also believe that Metso would need to show a positive discretionary cash flow over the cycle to be commensurate with a higher rating. We anticipate that Metso's ability to prefund operations through customer advances will decrease over time, but not to an extent that would significantly alter its financial profile. The sum of advance payments and Metso's contractual net liability amounted to EUR0.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, exceeding the company's cash position at the end of the year. Liquidity In our view, Metso has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses will comfortably exceed 1.5x for 2012 and 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group's key sources of liquidity include: -- EUR590 million of cash and equivalents and EUR177 million of other interest-bearing assets that we understand can be easily converted into cash; -- Access to an EUR500 million undrawn committed credit facility maturing in December 2015. This facility is subject to one capital structure financial covenant, which only applies at a lower rating and therefore currently allows ample headroom; and -- FFO in 2012 and 2013 in excess of EUR500 million. The key potential uses of liquidity over the coming 12 months include: -- Short-term debt of EUR272 million. -- Working capital needs due to continued growth over the next two years and a proportionate decrease of customer advances, leading to a cumulative cash outflow of about EUR250 million for 2012 and 2013; -- A dividend payout of about EUR254 million. Assuming that Metso shows a continually sound operating performance in 2012, we anticipate a gradual increase of the dividend payout in 2013; and -- Total acquisition spending of EUR150 million spread over 2012 and 2013. Outlook The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings over the next few quarters if Metso maintains a steady operating performance and continues to adhere to prudent financial policies, for instance, maintenance of debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x and an FFO-to-debt ratio that is higher than 45%. This is despite our expectation of potentially more active acquisition growth and shareholder initiatives. Upside ratings potential above the 'BBB' category would be restricted by our assessment of Metso's business risk profile as satisfactory. We anticipate relatively recurring demand for aftermarket parts and services to mitigate the more-volatile earnings and cash flows from the new-equipment business. If, contrary to our current expectations, FFO to debt weakened to less than about 45% because of operating shortfalls or a higher-than-expected increase in debt, resulting from discretionary spending in excess of EUR200 million, we could revise the outlook to stable. 