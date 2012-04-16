TEXT-S&P revises Metso outlook to positive

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16 - Overview	
     -- Finland-based Metso Corp. continues to show a strong
financial performance. 	
     -- We believe Metso should benefit from its strong current order backlog 	
and likely solid demand from some of its end markets, in particular, the 	
mining sector.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Metso to positive from stable and 	
affirming our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on the company.	
     -- The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings over 	
the next few quarters if Metso maintains its steady cash flow performance and 	
continues to adhere to moderate financial policies, although we anticipate a 	
slight weakening of the group's operating performance.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Finland-based capital goods producer Metso Corp. to positive from stable. At 	
the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate 	
credit ratings. 	
	
We have also assigned a 'BBB' foreign currency issue rating to the company's 	
existing EUR1.5 European Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) program. 	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the potential for an upgrade if Metso's 	
operating performance remains relatively solid and generally moderate 	
financial policies allow Metso to maintain credit measures consistent with a 	
"modest" financial risk profile under our criteria. This is despite any 	
possible acquisitions or shareholder distribution activity.	
	
Throughout 2011, Metso secured a very strong order intake of close to EUR8 	
billion, which should allow the company to show single-digit revenue growth in 	
2012. The order backlog at year-end 2011 covers net sales by about 0.8x, 	
thereby providing good near-term visibility. We assume that conditions in some 	
of Metso's end markets, in particular, the mining sector, should continue to 	
benefit from sizable capital expenditure plans over the next two years. 	
	
Metso's cost base also appears leaner following several years of cost 	
restructuring and outsourcing initiatives. The company has reallocated 	
resources to emerging markets where demand for its equipment and services has 	
appeared more resilient over the past few years.	
	
In addition, Metso should benefit from its currently strong balance sheet, in 	
our view. We believe this gives the company some headroom to step up dividend 	
payouts or engage in acquisitions, absent a significant moderation of demand, 	
without jeopardizing its credit standing. In 2011, Metso's ratio of funds from 	
operations (FFO) to adjusted net debt was 86% and debt to EBITDA 1.0x. Our 	
base-case scenario shows FFO to debt of more than 60% for 2012 and 2013. This 	
would leave some potential for a more significant cyclical slowdown than we 	
currently assume.	
	
Under our base case, we don't take into account a potential extraordinary 	
dividend considered by the board, but some outflows for bolt-on acquisitions. 	
For a higher rating, we would expect Metso's credit metrics to remain in line 	
with a "modest" financial risk profile, including FFO to debt of more than 45% 	
and debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x over the cycle. We also believe that 	
Metso would need to show a positive discretionary cash flow over the cycle to 	
be commensurate with a higher rating.	
	
We anticipate that Metso's ability to prefund operations through customer 	
advances will decrease over time, but not to an extent that would 	
significantly alter its financial profile. The sum of advance payments and 	
Metso's contractual net liability amounted to EUR0.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, 	
exceeding the company's cash position at the end of the year.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Metso has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We 	
estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses will comfortably 	
exceed 1.5x for 2012 and 2013. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group's key sources of liquidity include:	
     -- EUR590 million of cash and equivalents and EUR177 million of other 	
interest-bearing assets that we understand can be easily converted into cash;	
     -- Access to an EUR500 million undrawn committed credit facility maturing 	
in December 2015. This facility is subject to one capital structure financial 	
covenant, which only applies at a lower rating and therefore currently allows 	
ample headroom; and	
     -- FFO in 2012 and 2013 in excess of EUR500 million.	
	
The key potential uses of liquidity over the coming 12 months include:	
     -- Short-term debt of EUR272 million.	
     -- Working capital needs due to continued growth over the next two years 	
and a proportionate decrease of customer advances, leading to a cumulative 	
cash outflow of about EUR250 million for 2012 and 2013; 	
     -- A dividend payout of about EUR254 million. Assuming that Metso shows a 	
continually sound operating performance in 2012, we anticipate a gradual 	
increase of the dividend payout in 2013; and 	
     -- Total acquisition spending of EUR150 million spread over 2012 and 2013.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings over the next 	
few quarters if Metso maintains a steady operating performance and continues 	
to adhere to prudent financial policies, for instance, maintenance of debt to 	
EBITDA of less than 1.5x and an FFO-to-debt ratio that is higher than 45%. 	
This is despite our expectation of potentially more active acquisition growth 	
and shareholder initiatives. Upside ratings potential above the 'BBB' category 	
would be restricted by our assessment of Metso's business risk profile as 	
satisfactory.	
	
We anticipate relatively recurring demand for aftermarket parts and services 	
to mitigate the more-volatile earnings and cash flows from the new-equipment 	
business. If, contrary to our current expectations, FFO to debt weakened to 	
less than about 45% because of operating shortfalls or a higher-than-expected 	
increase in debt, resulting from discretionary spending in excess of EUR200 	
million, we could revise the outlook to stable.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods 	
Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Metso Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Positive/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

