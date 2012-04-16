FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Rexel's bond rating unaffected by tap issue
April 16, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Rexel's bond rating unaffected by tap issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 - Fitch Ratings says that Rexel's planned USD100m tap
issue to its latest USD400m 6.125% notes due 15 December 2019 does not affect
the 'BB' rating assigned to this instrument on 30 March 2012 nor the group's
Issuer Default Rating of 'BB'.	
	
The additional notes will have the same terms and conditions as the above debt 	
issue. The notes, which are being issued under Reg S/ 144A distribution, will be	
senior unsecured obligations of Rexel and have the same ranking, guarantee 	
structure and substantially similar covenants as the existing 8.25% senior notes	
due 2016 and 7% senior notes due 2018 (both rated 'BB'). Upon completion of this	
new offering, USD500m principal amount of notes will be outstanding.	
	
Fitch notes that Rexel's securitisation debt and debt incurred by non-guarantors	
of the group (together defined as the 'prior-ranking' debt) represent 1.6x of 	
total EBITDA. This is below the 2x threshold that Fitch typically applies under 	
its generic recovery approach to avoid any subordination for unsecured 	
bondholders. 	
	
The proceeds from the latest bond issuance, including the proposed tap issue, 	
will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of 	
existing debt and funding of bolt-on acquisitions. This add-on debt issue does 	
not increase the net debt of the group nor does it affect the group's credit 	
ratios in any meaningful way.	
	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is 	
available at www.fitchratings.com	
	
