TEXT-S&P rates FCT Sucres Rapides Compartiment 2012-02-G
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates FCT Sucres Rapides Compartiment 2012-02-G

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 16 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have assigned our 'BBB' rating to FCT Sucres Rapides Compartiment 	
2012-02-G's notes.	
     -- The transaction is a repack transaction backed by an unsecured bank 	
loan issued to Gas Natural SDG, due in 2015.	
    	
     April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
credit rating to FCT Sucres Rapides' Compartiment 2012-02-G EUR144,734,000
loan-backed compartment notes due in 2015 (the "compartment notes").	
	
This transaction is a repackaging of an unsecured bank loan issued to Gas 	
Natural SDG S.A., due in 2015 (the "Gas Natural loan"). We currently rate the 	
bank loan 'BBB'.	
	
Our rating on the compartment notes reflects: (i) the credit risk associated 	
with the Gas Natural loan, and (ii) Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment 	
Bank (CACIB; A/Stable/A-1) as the cash collateral provider, as the cash 	
collateral deposit ensures timely payment of interest on the notes. 	
Specifically, under our "weak-link" rating methodology (see "Counterparty And 	
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 	
2010), our rating on the notes reflects the lower of the issue credit rating 	
on the Gas Natural loan and the issuer credit rating on CACIB. If we raise or 	
lower our rating on either of these counterparties, we may raise or lower our 	
rating on the notes accordingly.	
	
Our ratings on the notes address timely interest and ultimate principal on the 	
notes.	
	
The notes are scheduled to reach final maturity in March 2015.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, 	
March 7, 2005	
     -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Other Synthetic 	
Structures, Sept. 1, 2004

