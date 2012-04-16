FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Discover Card Execution Notes Trust class A(2012-2)
April 16, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Discover Card Execution Notes Trust class A(2012-2)

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is 	
an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card 	
Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is 	
collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card 	
accounts. 	
     -- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2) notes.	
     -- The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit 	
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other 	
factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution Note 	
Trust's $1 billion class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes.	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 	
undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC 	
collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables 	
generated from designated Discover Card accounts.	
	
The rating reflects:	
     -- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and 	
D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous 	
stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case 	
payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate 	
assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed 	
excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our 	
opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes. 	
All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria 	
and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And 	
