TEXT-S&P rates Discover Card Execution Notes Trust class A(2012-2)

OVERVIEW -- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card accounts. -- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2) notes. -- The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution Note Trust's $1 billion class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card accounts. The rating reflects: -- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes. All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And Assumptions