TEXT-S&P affirms Transocean ratings on Newbuild plans

-- Transocean Inc. announced that it is in advanced discussions with a customer to contract four new ultra-deepwater drillships. Construction costs for the new rigs would be approximately $3.0 billion.

-- The company has also announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell 38 shallow-water drilling rigs for a total consideration of $1.05 billion.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB-’ corporate credit rating and ‘A-3’ short-term rating on the company.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting weakness in the company’s credit protection measures, which are currently below levels that we consider appropriate for the rating category. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB-’ corporate credit rating and ‘A-3’ short term rating on Transocean Inc. The outlook is negative. Rationale We affirmed our ratings on Transocean following the company’s announcement that it is in discussions with a customer to contract four new ultra-deepwater drillships. The company is simultaneously is discussions with financial institutions on establishing a new secured credit facility and issuing unsecured bonds. The company will likely use proceeds from these financings, along with future cash flows, to fund the expected $3.0 billion construction costs of the new rigs. While the addition of four new drillships will result in a slight improvement in our assessment of the company’s business risk profile, the associated financings will delay anticipated improvement in the company’s credit protection measures. The ratings on Transocean (a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Switzerland-incorporated Transocean Ltd.) reflect Standard & Poor’s assessment of the company’s “strong” business risk and “significant” financial risk profiles. The ratings incorporate the company’s leadership position in the global offshore contract drilling industry, solid revenue diversity among asset classes and customers, substantial contract revenue backlog, and record of generating free cash flow through the volatile contract drilling cycle. The ratings also reflect the highly cyclical nature of the contract drilling industry, the company’s inferior credit protection measures, and uncertainties regarding liability exposure from the Macondo well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010. (Transocean was the owner and operator of the rig being used to drill the Macondo well at the time of the blowout.) Our assessment of Transocean’s strong business risk profile is based on the company’s position as the largest global offshore drilling company (in terms of overall fleet size), with 127 units. Transocean maintains a superior position among its peers in the higher margin, high specification, ultra-deep, and deepwater market segments supported by a meaningful number of drillships and semi-submersibles. The company also contracts these assets out for multiyear periods, providing some stability and visibility to revenue and cash flow. As of July 18, 2012, the company’s contractual revenue backlog stood at $22.9 billion, and the majority of the contracts were with highly rated major, national, and independent oil companies. We view the company’s financial risk profile as significant. Quarterly annualized funds from operations (FFO) to debt has improved from a trough of 14% in the third quarter of 2011 to 20% in the second quarter of 2012, largely because of improved utilization of the company’s high-specification floating rigs. However, this level of performance is weak, relative to the 25% to 30% range considered appropriate for the current rating category. In addition, Transocean is exposed to numerous legal claims from the Macondo well blowout in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company could also face government fines and penalties. Although assessing the ultimate costs of the Macondo well accident is currently impractical, BP PLC’s recognition of a Macondo well related pretax charge of just under $40 billion indicates the magnitude of the costs for all parties involved. We believe Transocean’s credit protection measures will strengthen over the remainder of 2012 and into 2013, given projected growth in exploration and production spending, reduced equipment recertification requirements, and lower anticipated shipyard downtime. We anticipate that revenues will grow approximately 5% in 2012 and remain essentially flat in 2013 and that EBITDA margins will expand from about 34% in 2012 to 38% in 2013. As a result, we expect the company’s EBITDA to expand to $3.3 billion in 2012 and $3.7 billion in 2013. Corresponding levels of anticipated FFO are $2.5 billion in 2012 and $2.7 billion in 2013. We expect quarterly annualized FFO-to-debt to rise from the current 20% level to closer to the 25% to 30% range in 2013, which is considered more appropriate for the rating category. Liquidity In our view, Transocean’s liquidity profile is “adequate.” Key elements of the company’s liquidity profile include:

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company had cash and cash equivalent balances of $4.0 billion. In addition, the company had $2.0 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility that expires in November 2016. The facility does not contain a material adverse change clause, but is subject to a financial covenant requiring the company to maintain a ratio of debt-to-capitalization of 0.6x or less. The company is currently in compliance with this covenant, and we expect it to remain so for the next 24 months.

-- The company has $950 million in commercial excess-liability insurance that covers personal injury and third-party property claims, which could offset Macondo-related claims.

-- We expect FFO to exceed capital expenditures by about $1.0 billion in 2012 and $0.3 billion in 2013.

-- The company has $2.8 billion of debt maturing through the end of June 2013.

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months in the absence of adverse developments related to the Macondo litigation. Outlook The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the company’s weak credit protection measures and our view of the uncertainties surrounding the company’s Macondo-related liability exposure. We could lower the rating if the company is unable to restore the ratio of FFO-to-debt to more than 25% by the end of 2013. Such a scenario would most likely be the result of either unplanned downtime causing the company’s revenues to come in below the slightly less than $11 billion level expected in 2012, or elevated operating expenses resulting in an EBITDA margin of less than 38%. We would consider revising the company’s outlook to stable once it restores and maintains the ratio of FFO-to-debt in the 25% to 30% range, a level we consider appropriate for the current rating category. Related Criteria And Research

Oil And Gas Contract Drilling Industry Characteristics And Keys To Success, Sept. 17, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Transocean Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 Senior Unsecured BBB- Commercial Paper A-3 Global Marine Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB- GlobalSantaFe Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB-

lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Carin Dehne-Kiley, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1092;

Carin_Dehne-Kiley@standardandpoors.com