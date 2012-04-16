TEXT-Fitch raises ABN AMRO Bank's hybrid Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two securities issued by ABN AMRO Bank (ABN AMRO). XS0244754254, GBP750m subordinated Upper Tier II perpetual notes (c.GBP150m still outstanding), issued 17 February 2006 have been upgraded to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB-', three notches below ABN AMRO’s Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bbb+'. This reflects Fitch’s view of below average recoveries on a subordinated instrument (one notch) and incremental non-performance risk relative to the bank’s VR (two notches). XS0246487457, EUR1bn Tier 1 perpetual capital securities, issued 3 October 2006 have been upgraded to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-', four notches below ABN AMRO’s VR (‘bbb+'). The notching reflects Fitch’s view of poor recoveries because of its deep subordination (two notches) and incremental non-performance risk relative to the bank’s VR (two notches). The two securities are now rated in line with the standard notching for similar instruments, as described in Fitch’s criteria ‘Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities’, dated 15 December 2011. Since the ratings of these securities are notched from ABN AMRO’s VR, these ratings are sensitive to any movement in ABN AMRO’s VR. The upgrades follow the activation of the trigger for the payment of the coupon on both securities by the payment of an ordinary share dividend by ABN AMRO. ABN AMRO has announced that its general shareholders meeting agreed on the payment of a final EUR50m dividend on 16 April 2012, on top of a EUR200m interim dividend paid in September 2011. Both securities are subject to a potential coupon and call ban until 10 March 2013 because of the state aid received by the bank and related investigation conducted by the European Commission. However, the payment of the ordinary share dividend on 16 April 2012 makes the next coupon payments, due on 17 February 2013 and 10 March 2013, mandatory because of coupon pusher clauses contained within the terms of the bonds. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)