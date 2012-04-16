TEXT-S&P revises TRW Automotive rating outlook

Overview -- We are revising our business risk assessment of U.S.-based auto supplier TRW to "fair" from "weak," reflecting the company's solid competitive position in the evolving global automotive market and improved profitability. -- We are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on TRW to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade within the next year if uncertainties are resolved regarding the ongoing European anti-trust investigation, the company's ability to navigate the very weak eurozone economy seems intact, and TRW's strategy for dealing with the 2014 debt maturities takes shape. Rating Action On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Livonia, Mich.-based automotive product producer and supplier TRW Automotive Inc. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating, along with all related issue-level ratings on the company's debt, was affirmed. Rationale We believe that TRW's solid competitive position in the global auto market, profitability, continuing free cash generation from operations, modest leverage, and strong liquidity could support an upgrade to investment grade in the year ahead if the following uncertainties are resolved. We would need to have confidence that the antitrust investigation continuing in Europe will not result in a material negative use of cash or adverse shift in business prospects for TRW. We would also need to believe that the weak economy in Europe will not cause TRW's European business to report losses or use cash. We would also need to believe that TRW will maintain a moderate financial policy that balances the requirements of shareholders with those of creditors, and the company's 2014 maturities will need to have been refinanced. The 'BB+' rating on TRW reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as "intermediate" and its business risk profile as "fair." The intermediate financial risk profile reflects the company's moderate financial policy, which has led to permanent debt reduction using discretionary cash flow. TRW's profits and cash flow in 2011 benefited from the continuing recovery in global auto markets, even though auto sales were mixed in its key European market, because the company significantly cut costs during the economic downturn that had reduced its breakeven level of sales in North America and Europe. In 2012, we estimate that TRW's revenues will rise only modestly. This is because we expect European production to decline by perhaps 6% this year and for the company's largest North American customers--the Michigan 3 automakers--to have flat production. The rating also reflects the company's intentional reduction in financial risk, including debt and pension reduction in 2011, which we believe will better position it to mitigate future volatility in the highly cyclical and competitive auto industry. At the current rating, we believe TRW can sustain adjusted leverage of 2.0x or less during the next year, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 40% or better, and at least $200 million in free cash flow per year, even if North American and European auto demand does not improve substantially. As of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage stood at 1.3x and FFO to total debt was 71%. Free cash flow from operations totaled $537 million. We believe the company's low breakeven point in all of its regional markets, achieved through restructuring beginning in the recession, will allow it to maintain EBITDA margins of about 10% (by our calculation) and cash generating capabilities. Still, we expect some costs could rise over time, such as volatile commodity costs, and we note the company expects its 2012 and 2013 margins to remain under pressure as it spends to complete an ongoing multi-facility investment in China. However, we expect TRW to retain a focus on cost control and flexibility, enabling it to generate free cash flow that we estimate can reach $250 million in 2012, after capital spending and cash pension and other postemployment benefit funding. Our rating reflects our belief that the company will not use a material amount of surplus cash for shareholder dividends or stock repurchases until the European economy has stabilized--and even then, that it will maintain strong liquidity and acceptable credit metrics. TRW manufactures active and passive auto safety products (61% and 22% of 2011 revenues, respectively) and is a major Tier 1 supplier to automakers in the global light-vehicle market. TRW derives the balance of its revenues from electronics (5%) and other auto components (12%). In our opinion, the company has demonstrated its ability to compete in difficult markets as a supplier to automakers that require global capabilities, scalability, product innovation, and solid financial health from their Tier 1 suppliers. We do not expect TRW's business focus or customer exposure to change in any material way in the next two years, although automaker diversity should increase over time as the company wins new business with its non-dominant customers. We view TRW's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting the company's dependence on the highly competitive auto market, its potentially volatile demand, and the sector's low profitability relative to that of some other industrial sectors. Still, we believe the safety segment in which TRW operates has good long-term growth characteristics because of consumer demand and regulatory activities. Increasing demand for safety components is especially true in expanding markets such as China and Brazil, although it is still highly dependent on automaker production levels. We believe TRW's No. 1 or No. 2 market position reflects the high quality of its products and services, as well as its technological capabilities and global deliverability. TRW has customer and geographic diversity that we believe is fairly typical of a global Tier 1 supplier in the auto sector. TRW derived about 49% of its 2011 revenues from Europe, 32% from North America, 14% from Asia, and 5% from the rest of the world, including Brazil. The customer base remains somewhat concentrated; Volkswagen AG is its largest customer, accounting for about 21% of 2011 consolidated revenues, and combined sales in North America to the Michigan-based automakers accounted for about 25% of 2011 revenues. We expect the North American auto market to continue recovering, albeit slowly, while European sales will decline for the fifth year in a row. We believe North American light-vehicle sales will increase by 11% in 2012, to 14.1 million units, and rise another 5% in 2013. Still, we expect TRW's main customers--the Michigan 3--to have flat sales in 2012 versus last year. We expect production in Europe, a key market for TRW, to decline about 6% in 2012 from the 2011 level because of recessionary conditions. Liquidity We consider TRW's liquidity profile to be "strong," as per our criteria. Our assessment reflects the following expectations and factors: -- We expect TRW's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%. -- In our opinion, TRW could absorb a low-probability, high-impact market or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow. -- The company has a good covenant cushion for a shortfall against its plan, in our view; the requirement for leverage is 3.5x and for interest coverage 2.75x. Our liquidity profile assessment also reflects our view of various qualitative factors, including the company's solid relationships with lenders, its access to the credit markets, and its prudent financial policies. To maintain strong liquidity, we expect TRW to retain meaningful cash balances and limit acquisitions to small bolt-on transactions. Still, we expect that the company will use cash for capital investment for expansion and pension funding rather than to further reduce debt because its leverage is already conservative. TRW had balance-sheet cash of $1.24 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company's $1.020 billion ($485 million in U.S. dollars and $535 million multicurrency) revolving credit facility, due on Nov. 30, 2014, was undrawn as of the end of last year; availability was reduced to $991 million by $29 million in outstanding letters of credit. The maturity date of the 2014 revolving facility accelerates to Dec. 13, 2013 if TRW has not refinanced its 7% and 6.375% notes (each due in 2014) by that date, or if TRW does not have liquidity to repay the notes plus $500 million of additional liquidity. We expect TRW to refinance this facility prior to year-end 2013. We expect TRW to generate free operating cash flow of at least $250 million in 2012 and $300 million in 2013. The company typically uses working capital when revenues are rising, and we expect this investment to continue in the next 12 months as automaker production rises globally. TRW may also need working capital to support Tier 2 suppliers from time to time, although the company does not appear to have used significant cash for this recently. In addition, TRW will continue modest spending for restructuring (up to $35 million in 2012) associated with ongoing initiatives to improve operating efficiency, especially in Europe. We estimate that the company also has cash pension and other postemployment benefit outlays for 2012 of between $150 million and $200 million, and we estimate 2013 will be in the same range.. In the 12 months ahead, we expect TRW to increase its capital spending to about $650 million or higher to support business expansion, particularly in China and Brazil, and to incrementally raise engineering and development spending. We believe the company can manage commodity prices, which are likely to remain volatile, in the year ahead. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on TRW, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our view that the corporate credit rating on TRW could rise to the investment-grade level within the next year. Factors that we would consider for an upgrade include: -- Resolution of the continuing uncertainty about auto production and sales volumes for the Eurozone and TRW's ability to maintain adequate profitability in an even weaker scenario than we currently assume. -- Resolution of the European anti-trust investigation of certain auto suppliers, including TRW, such that we can estimate with a reasonable degree of confidence the financial impact on the company and any impact on future business prospects. -- The ability of the business, especially in the European region, to retain its competitive position and margins over the intermediate term. -- Sustained profitability at or above adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 10% to 11%, and free operating cash flow in the range of $250 million to $300 million or more, allowing it to maintain FFO to total debt of 35% or better and debt to capital of 45% or lower, including our adjustments. -- Management's pursuit of what we consider a moderate financial policy appropriate for an investment-grade rating as it expands its global footprint. Any use of its large cash balances would need to be consistent with our expectation for a higher rating. We believe the company's cash resources and conservative leverage provide sufficient cushion for it to make a modest-size acquisition in the next two years. We believe an upgrade is feasible, given our expectation of slow recovery in U.S. auto sales and continuing increases in global vehicle production, despite the modest pullback in European production. We also note that TRW's improved financial performance since the 2008-2009 auto market downturn, its maintenance of major market positions for its products, and its expanding global presence support an upgrade. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if we begin to believe that auto markets will not improve (as we assume) or if the global economic recovery falters, thereby preventing TRW from sustaining the financial measures that we expect for the current rating. We could also revise the outlook to stable if we come to the conclusion that cash generation will suffer from lower vehicle production or a spike in commodity costs. If TRW makes a transforming acquisition with most of its cash or new debt, or uses a material amount of cash to fund a dividend payout to shareholders or to repurchases its common shares, we could also consider an outlook revision, though we believe this scenario is less likely. Specifically, if the company's pension- and lease-adjusted FFO to total debt dropped under 30%, its pension- and lease-adjusted leverage worsened to 2.5x or more, and free cash flow was limited, we could reassess TRW's financial risk and our rating outlook. At year-end 2011, FFO to total debt stood at 71% and leverage declined to 1.3x. The company generated discretionary free cash flow of $537 million in 2011. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From TRW Automotive Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Senior Secured BBB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 4 Convertible Debt BB- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. -- March U.S. Auto Sales Annual Rate Remains Above Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectations, April 4, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- North American Auto Suppliers Have Steered Profitability Above Pre-Recession Levels, But Can They Stay On Track?, June 15, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 