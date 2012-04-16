FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises TRW Automotive rating outlook
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises TRW Automotive rating outlook

Reuters Staff

40 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are revising our business risk assessment of U.S.-based auto 	
supplier TRW to "fair" from "weak," reflecting the company's solid competitive 	
position in the evolving global automotive market and improved profitability.	
     -- We are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on TRW to positive from 	
stable.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade within the 	
next year if uncertainties are resolved regarding the ongoing European 	
anti-trust investigation, the company's ability to navigate the very weak 	
eurozone economy seems intact, and TRW's strategy for dealing with the 2014 	
debt maturities takes shape.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Livonia, Mich.-based automotive product producer and supplier TRW 	
Automotive Inc. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating, along with all related 	
issue-level ratings on the company's debt, was affirmed.	
	
Rationale	
We believe that TRW's solid competitive position in the global auto market, 	
profitability, continuing free cash generation from operations, modest 	
leverage, and strong liquidity could support an upgrade to investment grade in 	
the year ahead if the following uncertainties are resolved. We would need to 	
have confidence that the antitrust investigation continuing in Europe will not 	
result in a material negative use of cash or adverse shift in business 	
prospects for TRW. We would also need to believe that the weak economy in 	
Europe will not cause TRW's European business to report losses or use cash. We 	
would also need to believe that TRW will maintain a moderate financial policy 	
that balances the requirements of shareholders with those of creditors, and 	
the company's 2014 maturities will need to have been refinanced.	
	
The 'BB+' rating on TRW reflects our assessment of the company's financial 	
risk as "intermediate" and its business risk profile as "fair." The 	
intermediate financial risk profile reflects the company's moderate financial 	
policy, which has led to permanent debt reduction using discretionary cash 	
flow. TRW's profits and cash flow in 2011 benefited from the continuing 	
recovery in global auto markets, even though auto sales were mixed in its key 	
European market, because the company significantly cut costs during the 	
economic downturn that had reduced its breakeven level of sales in North 	
America and Europe. In 2012, we estimate that TRW's revenues will rise only 	
modestly. This is because we expect European production to decline by perhaps 	
6% this year and for the company's largest North American customers--the 	
Michigan 3 automakers--to have flat production. The rating also reflects the 	
company's intentional reduction in financial risk, including debt and pension 	
reduction in 2011, which we believe will better position it to mitigate future 	
volatility in the highly cyclical and competitive auto industry. 	
	
At the current rating, we believe TRW can sustain adjusted leverage of 2.0x or 	
less during the next year, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 40% or 	
better, and at least $200 million in free cash flow per year, even if North 	
American and European auto demand does not improve substantially. As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, leverage stood at 1.3x and FFO to total debt was 71%. Free cash flow 	
from operations totaled $537 million.	
	
We believe the company's low breakeven point in all of its regional markets, 	
achieved through restructuring beginning in the recession, will allow it to 	
maintain EBITDA margins of about 10% (by our calculation) and cash generating 	
capabilities. Still, we expect some costs could rise over time, such as 	
volatile commodity costs, and we note the company expects its 2012 and 2013 	
margins to remain under pressure as it spends to complete an ongoing 	
multi-facility investment in China. However, we expect TRW to retain a focus 	
on cost control and flexibility, enabling it to generate free cash flow that 	
we estimate can reach $250 million in 2012, after capital spending and cash 	
pension and other postemployment benefit funding. Our rating reflects our 	
belief that the company will not use a material amount of surplus cash for 	
shareholder dividends or stock repurchases until the European economy has 	
stabilized--and even then, that it will maintain strong liquidity and 	
acceptable credit metrics.	
	
TRW manufactures active and passive auto safety products (61% and 22% of 2011 	
revenues, respectively) and is a major Tier 1 supplier to automakers in the 	
global light-vehicle market. TRW derives the balance of its revenues from 	
electronics (5%) and other auto components (12%). In our opinion, the company 	
has demonstrated its ability to compete in difficult markets as a supplier to 	
automakers that require global capabilities, scalability, product innovation, 	
and solid financial health from their Tier 1 suppliers. We do not expect TRW's 	
business focus or customer exposure to change in any material way in the next 	
two years, although automaker diversity should increase over time as the 	
company wins new business with its non-dominant customers.	
	
We view TRW's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting the company's 	
dependence on the highly competitive auto market, its potentially volatile 	
demand, and the sector's low profitability relative to that of some other 	
industrial sectors. Still, we believe the safety segment in which TRW operates 	
has good long-term growth characteristics because of consumer demand and 	
regulatory activities. Increasing demand for safety components is especially 	
true in expanding markets such as China and Brazil, although it is still 	
highly dependent on automaker production levels. We believe TRW's No. 1 or No. 	
2 market position reflects the high quality of its products and services, as 	
well as its technological capabilities and global deliverability. 	
	
TRW has customer and geographic diversity that we believe is fairly typical of 	
a global Tier 1 supplier in the auto sector. TRW derived about 49% of its 2011 	
revenues from Europe, 32% from North America, 14% from Asia, and 5% from the 	
rest of the world, including Brazil. The customer base remains somewhat 	
concentrated; Volkswagen AG is its largest customer, accounting for about 21% 	
of 2011 consolidated revenues, and combined sales in North America to the 	
Michigan-based automakers accounted for about 25% of 2011 revenues. 	
	
We expect the North American auto market to continue recovering, albeit 	
slowly, while European sales will decline for the fifth year in a row. We 	
believe North American light-vehicle sales will increase by 11% in 2012, to 	
14.1 million units, and rise another 5% in 2013. Still, we expect TRW's main 	
customers--the Michigan 3--to have flat sales in 2012 versus last year. We 	
expect production in Europe, a key market for TRW, to decline about 6% in 2012 	
from the 2011 level because of recessionary conditions.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider TRW's liquidity profile to be "strong," as per our criteria. Our 	
assessment reflects the following expectations and factors:	
     -- We expect TRW's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit 	
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 	
months.	
     -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines more than 15%.	
     -- In our opinion, TRW could absorb a low-probability, high-impact market 	
or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow.	
     -- The company has a good covenant cushion for a shortfall against its 	
plan, in our view; the requirement for leverage is 3.5x and for interest 	
coverage 2.75x.	
Our liquidity profile assessment also reflects our view of various qualitative 	
factors, including the company's solid relationships with lenders, its access 	
to the credit markets, and its prudent financial policies.	
	
To maintain strong liquidity, we expect TRW to retain meaningful cash balances 	
and limit acquisitions to small bolt-on transactions. Still, we expect that 	
the company will use cash for capital investment for expansion and pension 	
funding rather than to further reduce debt because its leverage is already 	
conservative. TRW had balance-sheet cash of $1.24 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
The company's $1.020 billion ($485 million in U.S. dollars and $535 million 	
multicurrency) revolving credit facility, due on Nov. 30, 2014, was undrawn as 	
of the end of last year; availability was reduced to $991 million by $29 	
million in outstanding letters of credit. The maturity date of the 2014 	
revolving facility accelerates to Dec. 13, 2013 if TRW has not refinanced its 	
7% and 6.375% notes (each due in 2014) by that date, or if TRW does not have 	
liquidity to repay the notes plus $500 million of additional liquidity. We 	
expect TRW to refinance this facility prior to year-end 2013.	
	
We expect TRW to generate free operating cash flow of at least $250 million in 	
2012 and $300 million in 2013. The company typically uses working capital when 	
revenues are rising, and we expect this investment to continue in the next 12 	
months as automaker production rises globally. TRW may also need working 	
capital to support Tier 2 suppliers from time to time, although the company 	
does not appear to have used significant cash for this recently. 	
	
In addition, TRW will continue modest spending for restructuring (up to $35 	
million in 2012) associated with ongoing initiatives to improve operating 	
efficiency, especially in Europe. We estimate that the company also has cash 	
pension and other postemployment benefit outlays for 2012 of between $150 	
million and $200 million, and we estimate 2013 will be in the same range.. In 	
the 12 months ahead, we expect TRW to increase its capital spending to about 	
$650 million or higher to support business expansion, particularly in China 	
and Brazil, and to incrementally raise engineering and development spending. 	
We believe the company can manage commodity prices, which are likely to remain 	
volatile, in the year ahead.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
TRW, to be published following this report  on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects our view that the corporate credit rating 	
on TRW could rise to the investment-grade level within the next year. Factors 	
that we would consider for an upgrade include:	
     -- Resolution of the continuing uncertainty about auto production and 	
sales volumes for the Eurozone and TRW's ability to maintain adequate 	
profitability in an even weaker scenario than we currently assume.	
     -- Resolution of the European anti-trust investigation of certain auto 	
suppliers, including TRW, such that we can estimate with a reasonable degree 	
of confidence the financial impact on the company and any impact on future 	
business prospects.	
     -- The ability of the business, especially in the European region, to 	
retain its competitive position and margins over the intermediate term.	
     -- Sustained profitability at or above adjusted EBITDA margins in the 	
range of 10% to 11%, and free operating cash flow in the range of $250 million 	
to $300 million or more, allowing it to maintain FFO to total debt of 35% or 	
better and debt to capital of 45% or lower, including our adjustments.	
     -- Management's pursuit of what we consider a moderate financial policy 	
appropriate for an investment-grade rating as it expands its global footprint. 	
Any use of its large cash balances would need to be consistent with our 	
expectation for a higher rating. We believe the company's cash resources and 	
conservative leverage provide sufficient cushion for it to make a modest-size 	
acquisition in the next two years.	
	
We believe an upgrade is feasible, given our expectation of slow recovery in 	
U.S. auto sales and continuing increases in global vehicle production, despite 	
the modest pullback in European production. We also note that TRW's improved 	
financial performance since the 2008-2009 auto market downturn, its 	
maintenance of major market positions for its products, and its expanding 	
global presence support an upgrade.	
	
Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if we begin to believe 	
that auto markets will not improve (as we assume) or if the global economic 	
recovery falters, thereby preventing TRW from sustaining the financial 	
measures that we expect for the current rating. We could also revise the 	
outlook to stable if we come to the conclusion that cash generation will 	
suffer from lower vehicle production or a spike in commodity costs. If TRW 	
makes a transforming acquisition with most of its cash or new debt, or uses a 	
material amount of cash to fund a dividend payout to shareholders or to 	
repurchases its common shares, we could also consider an outlook revision, 	
though we believe this scenario is less likely. Specifically, if the company's 	
pension- and lease-adjusted FFO to total debt dropped under 30%, its pension- 	
and lease-adjusted leverage worsened to 2.5x or more, and free cash flow was 	
limited, we could reassess TRW's financial risk and our rating outlook. At 	
year-end 2011, FFO to total debt stood at 71% and leverage declined to 1.3x. 	
The company generated discretionary free cash flow of $537 million in 2011.	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                             To                 From	
TRW Automotive Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating     BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured              BBB	
   Recovery Rating           1	
 Senior Unsecured            BB+	
   Recovery Rating           4	
 Convertible Debt            BB-	
   Recovery Rating           6	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Nancy C Messer, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7672;	
                        nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Robert Schulz, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7808;	
                   robert_schulz@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
