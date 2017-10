Sept 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s de México, S.A. de C.V. (Moody‘s) has assigned a Baa1 global scale rating and a Aaa.mx national scale rating to Comisión Federal de Electricidad’s (CFE) proposed senior unsecured 30-year fixed rate notes (CFECB 12) for up to MXN17,000 million. The rating outlook is stable.