TEXT-Fitch rates Tortoise Energy Capital Corp

April 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating to the following mandatory redeemable preferred shares (MRPS) newly issued by Tortoise Energy Capital Corporation (NYSE: TYY), a closed-end fund managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC (Tortoise): --$50,000,000 of 3.95% series C MRPS due on May 1, 2018. Fitch also affirms its ratings on the fund’s existing senior unsecured notes as follows: --$39,400,000 of 6.07% series D senior unsecured notes due on Dec. 21, 2014 at ‘AAA’; --$34,700,000 of 6.02% series F senior unsecured notes due on June 17, 2013 at ‘AAA’. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are based on asset coverage provided to the senior unsecured notes and MRPS by the fund’ portfolios, structural protections afforded by mandatory deleveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds’ operations and the capabilities of Tortoise as investment advisor. USE OF PROCEEDS The fund intends to use the net proceeds from this issuance along with borrowings under its credit facility or other working capital, to redeem all $50,000,000 of its outstanding 5% series B MRPS and may also use proceeds to invest in energy infrastructure companies in accordance with its investment objective and policies or for working capital purposes. Series B MRPS are currently rated ‘AA’ by Fitch. The rating will be considered ‘Paid In Full’ upon full redemption of these series. LEVERAGE As of March 31, 2012, TYY total assets were $862.7 million including leverage comprising approximately $104.1 million of unsecured senior notes, $50 million of MRPS and $18.6 million of bank borrowing. ASSET COVERAGE As of March 31, 2012, the fund’s asset coverage ratio for senior unsecured notes, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), was in excess of 300%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by the 1940 Act. Also, at the same time, the funds asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch overcollateralization (OC) test per the ‘AAA’ rating guidelines outlined in Fitch’s applicable criteria, was in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed consistent with an ‘AAA’ rating. In addition, the funds’ asset coverage ratio for total outstanding MRPS, as calculated in accordance with the 1940 Act, was in excess of 200%, which is the minimum asset coverage level required by the 1940 Act with respect to preferred stock. The fund’s asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch OC test per the ‘AA’ rating guidelines outlined in Fitch’s applicable criteria was in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed consistent with an ‘AA’ rating. Fitch notes that the fund has issued both rated and unrated senior unsecured notes. Fitch’s OC test is designed to assess availability of the total asset coverage for all outstanding senior unsecured notes and MRPS, and therefore Fitch includes both rated and unrated senior unsecured notes and MRPS for the purposes of its OC test in line with its published rating criteria. Should the asset coverage tests of either unsecured senior notes or MRPS decline below their minimum threshold amounts and are not cured in a pre-specified timeframe, the governing documents require the funds to reduce the leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with the applicable asset coverage tests. FUNDS PROFILE The fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an objective of obtaining a high level of total return and an emphasis on current distributions. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of publicly-traded MLPs and their affiliates in the energy infrastructure sector. These companies gather, transport, process, store, distribute or market natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, crude oil, refined petroleum products or other natural resources, or explore, develop, manage or produce such commodities. THE ADVISOR Tortoise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, is the fund’s investment adviser, responsible for the fund’s overall investment strategy and its implementation. As of March 31, 2012, the advisor, which was formed in October 2002, had approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management. Montage Asset Management, LLC, a wholly-owned entity of Mariner Holdings, LLC owns approximately 61% of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, with the remaining interest held by Tortoise’s five managing directors and certain other senior Tortoise employees. RATING SENSITIVITY The ratings assigned to the senior unsecured notes and MRPS may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch’s web site at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.