TEXT-Fitch cuts Wachovia Commercial Mtg Securities 2003-C9

April 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 10 classes and affirmed five classes of Prudential Commercial Mortgage Trust 2003-PWR1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press release. The downgrades are due to increased Fitch expected losses since the last review, primarily associated with loans in special servicing. There are five loans in special servicing (12.3% of the pool) At Fitch's last rating action there was one loan (0.5%) in special servicing. Fitch modeled losses of 7.2% of the outstanding pool. The expected losses of the original pool are at 6.05%, which includes 1.62% in losses realized to date. In addition, Fitch is concerned with the maturity concentration as 98.6% of the loans will mature by the end of 2013. Current cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $1,552,835 are affecting classes N through P. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 36.86% to $706.9 million from $1.149 billion. There are eleven (16.8%) defeased loans within the pool. Fitch identified 19 (30%) Loans of Concern, of which five (12.3%) are specially serviced. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (9.29%) secured by the in-line space of a 429,318 square foot (SF) anchored retail mall located in Ocoee, FL. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2012 for imminent default, as the property has suffered from declining performance over the last three years. In 2011 the property lost two major tenants, Belk and Borders. Belk, which was one of the five anchor tenants and not part of the collateral, vacated prior to its lease expiration in February 2013. Borders, which occupied 5.82% of the net rentable area (NRA), vacated upon bankruptcy in February 2011. The last reported occupancy and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) on the property was 80% and 0.72 times (x) as of September 2011. Also, prior to the upcoming maturity of this loan in August 2013, the property has an additional rollover risk. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (2.85%) secured by a property with 13 three story multifamily apartment buildings consisting of 360 units located in Gainesville, FL. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2009 due to monetary default and was modified in May 2010. The modification included an interest rate reduction of 200 basis points for 24 months until April 2012 with interest-only (IO) payments. In April 2012 the rate reverts back to the original rate and includes both principal and interest payments. As of year-end 2011, the property's occupancy and DSCR was 89% and 1.71x, respectively. However, based on the property's year-end net operating income (NOI) and the upcoming amortization payments, the DSCR is expected to decrease significantly. The third largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan (0.92%) secured by a 50,621 SF office building in North Castle, NY. The loan first transferred to the special servicer in October 2009 for monetary default and was modified in July 2010. The modification included an interest rate reduction with IO payments for 12 months before reverting back to the contractual rate with amortization. The loan returned to the special servicer in July 2011 for imminent monetary default. The special servicer reports the loan has been modified again as of March 2012 and is pending return to the master servicer. The new modification includes a loan split of $4.3 million to the A note and the remaining balance to the B note. The will be an interest rate reduction to the A note for 24 months then an increase for the last three months before the new maturity of October 2014. Fitch applied additional stresses to the second (9.29%) and third (6.84%) largest loans in the pool to account for additional loss severities due to their less desirable locations and possible tenant rollover risk. Fitch downgrades the following classes, revises Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (RE) as indicated: --$14.3 million class E to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$15.8 million class F to 'BBsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$15.8 million class G to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$15.8 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 30%; --$8.6 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$5.7 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$4.3 million class L to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$4.3 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$5.7 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Outlooks as indicated: --$18.8 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$508.4 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$34.4 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$17.2 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$33 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$2.8 million class O at 'Csf'; RE 0%. Fitch does not rate class P. Classes A-1 and A-2 have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only class X-C. Class X-P has paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: