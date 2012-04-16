FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms SBP DPR Finance notes at 'A'
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms SBP DPR Finance notes at 'A'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.)'s note issuances are 	
securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified 	
payment rights consisting of SWIFT MT100-category payment order messages that 	
Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. receives as a result of its international
financial operations.	
     -- We affirmed our 'A' ratings on the series 2010-A and 2010-B notes.	
     -- The affirmations follow our review of the ratings under our recently 	
revised financial future flow criteria. 	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of Scotiabank Peru's ability to generate 	
the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transactions' 	
supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk 	
using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions.  	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today affirmed its 'A' ratings on SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank 	
Peru S.A.A.)'s US$50 million fixed-rate notes series 2010-A and US$125 million 	
floating-rate notes series 2010-B.	
	
The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. 	
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights consisting of Society for 	
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category 	
payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of 	
Scotiabank Peru's international financial operations. 	
	
Today's affirmations follow our review of the ratings under our recently 	
revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see "Global 	
Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 	
14, 2011).   	
	
The ratings reflect our view of:  	
     -- Scotiabank Peru's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables 	
that are being securitized; 	
     -- The transactions' supportive structural features; and 	
     -- Our view of Peru's sovereign interference risk. 	
	
The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement 	
through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank 	
liquidity. The transactions also benefit from a cash-sharing mechanism, early 	
amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference 	
through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository 	
banks. Moreover, the transactions benefit from a true sale of the assets to an 	
offshore special-purpose vehicle.  	
	
SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.)'s transaction performance remains 	
very strong with a 119.8x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter 	
of 2011.	
	
We will continue to surveil our ratings on the transactions and revise them as 	
necessary to reflect any changes in the transactions' underlying credit 	
quality.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: Scotiabank Peru Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB/A-3' On 	
Revised Bank Criteria, Outlook Stable, published Dec. 13, 2011.	
     -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Nov. 14, 2011.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow 	
Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004.

