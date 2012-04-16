FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: AmBev ratings unaffected by CND acquisition
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: AmBev ratings unaffected by CND acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on AmBev - Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (A-/Stable/--) are unaffected by its announcement that it has agreed to acquire the control of Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana S.A. (CND; B/Positive/--). In our view, the acquisition will provide AmBev with a more geographically diversified business profile through CND’s strong position in the Caribbean beverage market while not eroding AmBev’s modest financial profile. AmBev is to pay $1.27 billion in cash for the control of CND, and it will consolidate CND’s financial statements with its own. This cash outflow won’t affect our assessment of AmBev’s strong liquidity. The company was a net creditor as of Dec. 31, 2011, with cash on hand of Brazilian reais (R$) 8.3 billion, short-term maturities of R$2.2 billion, and total debt of R$4.1 billion. We expect it will continue to report very low leverage, with debt to EBITDA close to 0.5x and funds from operations to debt in excess of 100% even after the consolidation of the acquired assets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.