#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises American International Group outlook

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- The U.S Treasury has announced that it intends to sell up to $20.7 
billion of AIG common stock, reducing its ownership to less than 20% from 53%.
     -- We are no longer giving credit for government support in the holding 
company rating.
     -- We are changing the outlook on the holding company to negative from 
stable.

Rating Action
On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' 
long-term counterparty credit rating on American International Group Inc.
 (AIG) and revised the outlook to negative from stable.

Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects the company's diverse stream of earnings and 
cash flows from its global property/casualty (Chartis Group) and U.S. life 
insurance (SunAmerica Group) operations, improving operating results, and the 
large amount of liquid and noncore assets held by the holding company. These 
strengths offset the removal from the rating of the one-notch uplift for 
government support. The latter change reflects the U.S. Treasury's 
announcement that it intends to sell up to $20.7 billion of its holdings of 
AIG common stock--including $5 billion to be purchased by AIG--which will 
reduce its ownership of AIG to less than 20% from 53%, and our expectation 
that the Treasury intends to sell its remaining holdings in the near to medium 
term.

The outlook revision reflects our view that fixed-charge coverage is currently 
somewhat weak for the rating. We expect the company's fixed charge coverage to 
improve to more than 4x in 2012 from 3x in 2011, reflecting stronger earnings 
from the insurance operations, particularly for Chartis. Our previous 
expectation was that earnings and coverage would improve to a level consistent 
with the current rating before the removal of government support from the 
rating. However, the repayment of the various credit facilities extended by 
the Federal Reserve Bank and Treasury during the financial crisis and the 
reduction of the Treasury's ownership position has occurred more quickly than 
we assumed, leaving less time for earnings and coverage to return to 
historically strong levels.

Outlook
AIG's financial leverage as of June 30, 2012, pro forma for the subsequent 
share repurchases and subordinated note issue, was about 21%, and we do not 
expect any material increase in the total amount of debt and hybrid securities 
outstanding. We expect coverage to continue to improve from about 4x in 2012 
to 6-8x by 2014, reflecting further improvement in earnings from both its 
Chartis and SunAmerica operating units and potentially lower interest expense 
if the company chooses to utilize some of its excess capital to reduce its 
debt and/or hybrid obligations. If the company improves its coverage metric to 
this level we would expect to affirm the current rating. However, we could 
lower the rating if the company's earnings and coverage do not improve to a 
level that we believe is consistent with the rating.

Related Criteria And Research
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
American International Group Inc.
AIG Financial Products Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Negative/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2

AIG Matched Funding Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2

AIG-FP Matched Funding Corp.
Banque AIG
American General Assignment Services Trust
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     A-/Stable/--

SunAmerica Financial Group Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     A-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

AIG Matched Funding Corp.
Banque AIG
 Financial Program
  Local Currency                        A-/--/--           

American International Group Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 
 Subordinated                           BBB+               
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB                

AIG Financial Products Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

AIG Funding Inc.
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

AIG Matched Funding Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

AIG-FP Capital Funding Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

AIG-FP Matched Funding (Ireland) PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

AIG-FP Matched Funding Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

American General Capital II
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               

American General Institutional Capital A
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               

American General Institutional Capital B
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               

Banque AIG
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

SunAmerica Financial Group Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
