TEXT-Fitch affirms Guardian ratings
September 11, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Guardian ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and its wholly owned
subsidiary, Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (collectively referred to
as Guardian). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is at the
bottom of this press release.

Guardian's very strong ratings reflect exceptionally strong balance sheet 
fundamentals, relatively stable operating results, and a favorable operating 
profile. 

Guardian's exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals include strong 
risk-based capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability profile. Fitch 
estimates that Guardian's risk-based capital ratio (RBC) was 479% as of June 30,
2012 and expects it to be in the 490% range at year-end. Total adjusted capital 
(TAC) increased to $5.6 billion as of June 30, 2012 from $5.5 billion at 
year-end 2011.  

Guardian maintains low leverage.  Financial leverage--surplus notes in relation 
to TAC--was low at 7% at June 30, 2012 and year-end 2011 compared to a Fitch 
maximum guideline of 15% for normal notching. The total financing and 
commitments (TFC) ratio is less than .1 times (x), and consolidated operating 
leverage is very low at 6x. 

Guardian's debt servicing capabilities are strong. GAAP coverage of interest 
expense was 15x and 14x as of June 30, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011, respectively.  

Guardian's liability profile is relatively stable, with limited exposure to 
equity market volatility and disintermediation risk. Individual life insurance 
accounts for about 76% of consolidated general account reserves, while retail 
annuities account for just 6%. Fitch views the primary life product, 
participating whole life, as relatively low risk given its limited 
disintermediation risk, very limited guarantee provisions, and long duration. 

Guardian's recent operating performance has remained relatively stable and is 
expected to be in line with rating expectations for the full year 2012. 
Guardian's reported statutory return on TAC is consistently in the 4%-5% range, 
which is below industry returns but reasonable given the company's mix of 
business.  Guardian's pre-tax, post-dividend return on assets is above the 
mutual peer group average.    

Fitch views Guardian's revenue and earnings streams as relatively diverse and of
high quality. Results are driven by individual life, primarily recurring premium
participating whole life, individual and group disability, as well as group life
and dental. All core segments consistently contribute to results.

Fitch's key rating concerns include the macroeconomic headwinds associated with 
low interest rates and equity market volatility, the potential for significant 
deterioration in disability loss ratios in the current weak economic 
environment, and potential regulatory or tax law changes that could have a 
negative effect on Guardian's primary markets or distribution channels.  

Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a significant decline 
in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; financial leverage above 15%; GAAP interest 
coverage below 7x; a deterioration in disability claims experience causing a 
significant operating or capital loss at the Berkshire subsidiary; and/or 
regulatory or tax law changes that hurt the company's position in its primary 
whole life market. 

Given that Guardian already has the second highest rating, Fitch does not 
anticipate an upgrade at this time.

Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:

Guardian Life Insurance Company of America  
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA+';
--Surplus notes at 'AA-'.

Guardian Insurance and Annuity Company  
--IFS at 'AA+'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

