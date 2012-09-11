FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Standard Steel 'B+' rating
September 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P may raise Standard Steel 'B+' rating

Overview
     -- U.S.-based railcar and locomotive wheel and axle manufacturer Standard 
Steel LLC continues to maintain improved credit measures.  
     -- In addition, Nippon Steel will merge with Standard Steel's parent, 
Sumitomo Metals Industries Ltd., and we expect the deal to close October 2012.
     -- We are placing the Standard Steel 'B+' corporate credit rating on 
CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing after a review of the 
company's operating prospects and an evaluation of the impact of the upcoming 
change in ownership structure.

Rating Action
On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
Burnham, Pa.-based Standard Steel LLC, including its 'B+' corporate credit 
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects Standard Steel's improved operating and 
financial performance, which, together with its new ownership, may result in a 
modestly higher rating. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" 
and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."

The company's majority owner, Sumitomo Metals Industries Ltd. (not rated) with 
an 80% ownership stake, will merge with Nippon Steel Corp. (BBB+/Negative/--). 
We expect the deal to close in October. Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) will 
maintain ownership of the remaining 20%. The current rating reflects our view 
that credit quality will benefit from the company's ownership by much larger 
entities, but it also incorporates our uncertainty regarding the level of 
support that the company can expect from its owners. Standard Steel will make 
up a minimal portion of the combined entities earnings.

Standard Steel manufactures wheels and axles for railcar and locomotive 
manufacturers, Class 1 railroads, and aftermarket maintenance providers. With 
annual sales of roughly $240 million, the company continues to be a small 
participant in the railcar-equipment manufacturing industry. We believe the 
railcar-equipment business will remain cyclical. However, the company's sales 
to the aftermarket repair and maintenance markets could offset some of the 
business cyclicality. We estimate that operating results should continue to 
improve as a result of increasing rail traffic. We project that deliveries of 
new freight cars will rise gradually this year and in the near future, 
continuing the significant increase in deliveries in 2011 from the historical 
lows in 2009 and 2010.

We continue to view Standard Steel's financial risk profile as "aggressive." 
As of June 30, 2012, its funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio was 
roughly 20%, and total debt to EBITDA was about 3x. At the current ratings, we 
expect FFO to total debt of about 10%. We believe the company will operate in 
line with our expectations for a higher rating over the business cycle. We 
have not factored potential acquisitions into the ratings.

CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing upon completion of our review of 
Standard Steels' operating and financial prospects and assessment of the 
implications of the merger between Sumitomo Metals and Nippon Steel. If we 
believe the company can sustain its operating and financial performance, we 
could raise the corporate credit rating modestly. An upgrade of more than one 
notch, though unlikely, could occur upon evidence of strong parental support. 
We could affirm the rating if we believe future operating prospects would 
result in credit metrics that will be weaker than current levels and would not 
support a higher rating.

Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Standard Steel LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Pos/--    B+/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Pos       B+ 
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3

Standard Steel Finance Corp.
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Pos       B+
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3

