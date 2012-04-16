FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises OSI Restaurant Partners LLC rating
April 16, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises OSI Restaurant Partners LLC rating

Overview	
     -- U.S. restaurant operator OSI Restaurants Partners LLC    
continues to post solid operating performance and successfully refinanced its
maturing CMBS debt.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and 	
revising the outlook to positive from stable.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectations that credit protection 	
measures could further strengthen from sales growth and debt repayment if OSI 	
successfully completes an IPO in 2012.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the corporate 	
credit rating on casual dining operator OSI Restaurant Partners LLC to 'B' 	
from 'B-'. We raised the rating on the senior secured credit facilities to 	
'BB-' from 'B+' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for 90% 	
to 100% recovery in the event of a default. We raised the rating on the $550 	
million subordinated notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC' with a '6' recovery rating, 	
indicating our expectation for 0% to 10% recovery in the event of a default.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Tampa, Fla.-based OSI Restaurant Partners LLC reflect Standard 	
& Poor's expectations that recent brand revitalization initiatives and cost 	
savings from productivity improvements will contribute to further 	
strengthening of credit measures in 2012, despite commodity cost pressure and 	
weak consumer spending.	
	
We view OSI's business profile as "fair," reflecting its position as one of 	
the largest casual-dining restaurant companies in the U.S. Its established 	
brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish 	
Grill, which have strong market positions. The company's largest competitors 	
are Brinker International and Darden Restaurants Inc.	
	
We expect OSI to continue to achieve positive sales growth in 2012 following a 	
solid 2011 that had comparable-store sales increasing across all concepts. Our 	
forecast for 2012 assumes sales growth in the low-single-digit range area, 	
mostly because of an increase in comparable-store sales. We believe brand 	
revitalization initiatives and store remodels of the core Outback Steakhouse 	
concept will support this trend. In our view, initiatives to improve the 	
affordability perception via changes in menu contributed to strengthening 	
consumer traffic and improving sales performance in recent quarters. We also 	
expect operating margins to remain relatively stable as benefits from 	
cost-reduction initiatives and menu price increases are largely offset by 	
commodity inflation and higher operating costs, which include higher rent 	
expense following the sale and leaseback transactions of 67 restaurants.	
	
OSI's operating margins are lower than those of its key competitors, given its 	
relatively higher fixed-cost structure because of the rent related to the 	
commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) structure. We expect operating 	
conditions in the casual-dining segment to remain difficult, because of 	
persistently high unemployment, weak consumer spending, and intense 	
competition. 	
	
We view OSI's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", given the 	
significant amount of debt. As part of the refinancing of the CMBS debt, OSI 	
completed a sale and leaseback transaction and used the proceeds of about $195 	
million as well as cash on hand to repay $276 million of CMBS debt. Pro forma 	
for this transaction, total debt to EBITDA declined to 5.3x from 5.9x. In our 	
analysis, we use the consolidated financial statements of Bloomin' Brands 	
Inc., which includes the CMBS debt issued through Private Restaurant 	
Properties (Propco).  	
	
OSI generates solid levels of free cash flow because of reduced capital 	
spending. Given higher capital spending to support the store renovation 	
program, we expect free cash flow to weaken, but to remain at healthy levels 	
of about $80 million.	
 	
Liquidity	
We view OSI's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources should 	
exceed needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity include Cash 	
on the balance sheet of about $482 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (at Holdco 	
Bloomin' Brands Inc.), cash flow from operations, and about $82 million 	
available under its $150 million revolving credit facility. OSI also has 	
access to a $100 million prefunded revolving credit facility to fund capital 	
spending. As of Dec. 31, 2011, OSI had about $67 million available under this 	
facility; any borrowing outstanding under this facility needs to be repaid at 	
year-end depending on the true cash flow calculation under the credit 	
agreement. We believe these sources would adequately cover modest uses of 	
cash, primarily capital spending and required debt amortization under the 	
credit facilities.	
	
OSI currently maintains comfortable cushion under its debt leverage covenant. 	
Under terms of the secured credit facilities, OSI needs to meet a total 	
leverage covenant of 6x. There is a 25% excess cash flow sweep given that 	
rent-adjusted leverage is below 5.25x.   	
	
Following the refinancing of the CMBS debt, OSI faces a large debt maturity of 	
$1.0 billion when its term loan matures in June 2014. The revolving credit 	
facilities mature in 2013. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on OSI, to 	
be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on OSI is positive. We expect OSI to sustain recent 	
positive operating momentum, contributing to further strengthening of credit 	
measures. We could raise the rating if OSI is successful in completing the IPO 	
as proposed and uses the proceeds of about $300 million to repay about $248 	
million of subordinated notes, resulting in total debt to EBITDA declining to 	
below 5.0x. Although unlikely in the near term, we could lower the rating if 	
competitive pressure or poor execution causes a steep drop in traffic and 	
EBITDA drops by 12%. This could occur if sales decline 3% and margins decline 	
by 100 basis points.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Positive/--      B-/Stable/--	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                B+	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               CCC	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

