FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Sophos ratinsgs unaffected by proposed debt amendment
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Sophos ratinsgs unaffected by proposed debt amendment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate
credit rating on U.K.-based information technology security software company
Sophos Ltd. (B/Positive/--) is unaffected by the proposed agreement to amend and
restate the company's existing senior secured bank facilities.	
	
The corporate credit rating is unaffected because we do not anticipate any 	
change in our assessment of Sophos' financial risk profile following the 	
proposed agreement. This is because we understand that the overall level of 	
debt will remain broadly unchanged following the amendment and restatement, 	
and that operating cash flow generation after interest payments will improve 	
slightly.	
	
Our 'B+' issue and '2' recovery ratings on the Term Loan A, Term Loan B, and 	
revolving credit facility issued by Sophos' sister company, Shield Finance Co. 	
S.a.r.l., are also unaffected by the proposed agreement. The recovery rating 	
of '2' on these senior secured facilities indicates our expectation of 	
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our issue 	
and recovery ratings are unaffected because we assess that recovery prospects 	
in the event of a payment default remain in the 70%-90% range.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.