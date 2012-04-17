FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Westgate Resorts 2012-1 LLC notes
April 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Westgate Resorts 2012-1 LLC notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 17 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Westgate Resorts 2012-1 LLC's note issuance is an ABS securitization 	
backed by deeded vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement 	
and the servicer's servicing ability, among other factors.	
	
    	
     April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Westgate Resorts 2012-1 LLC's $165 million timeshare-collateralized notes (see
list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by deeded 	
vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
	
The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the 	
form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available 	
excess spread; and our view of Westgate Resorts Ltd.'s servicing ability and 	
experience in the timeshare market.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Westgate Resorts 2012-1 LLC, published April 2, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, 	
published Aug. 12, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 	
2011.	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Dec. 6, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 	
Assessment, published May 28, 2009.	
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 	
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 	
2006. 	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published 	
Oct. 8, 2003. 	
     -- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, 	
published June 25, 2001. 	
	
	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Westgate Resorts 2012-1 LLC	
	
Class    Rating        Amount	

A        A (sf)           110	
B        BBB (sf)          30	
C        BB (sf)           25

