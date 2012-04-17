FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

April 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 3
basis points (bps) to 209 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread remained flat at 655 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 3 bps to
140 bps, 'A' narrowed by 2 bps to 181 bps, and 'BBB' tightened by 3 bps to 256
bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads remained flat at 472 bps and 705 bps,
respectively, and 'CCC' widened by 4 bps to 1,082 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities tightened by 3 	
bps each to 312 bps, 305 bps, and 213 bps, respectively. Banks and 	
telecommunications contracted by 2 bps each to 325 bps and 339 bps, 	
respectively.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 199 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 	
645 bps and below its five-year moving average of 723 bps. We expect continued 	
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 	
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 	
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 	
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 	
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 	
to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;	
                              diane_vazza@standardandpoors.com	
Media Contact: Mimi Barker, New York (1) 212-438-5054;	
               mimi_barker@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, 	
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof 	
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in 	
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without 	
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or 	
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any 	
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well 	
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively 	
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or 	
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors 	
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the 	
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or 	
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as 	
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, 	
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS 	
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR 	
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE 	
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event 	
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, 	
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, 	
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or 	
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in 	
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of 	
such damages. 	
	
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the 	
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not 	
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment 	
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell 	
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the 	
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content 	
following publication in any form or format.  The Content should not be relied 	
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the 	
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making 	
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or 	
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained 	
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an 	
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of 	
any information it receives. 	
	
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge 	
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain 	
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend 	
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties 	
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or 	
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage 	
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. 	
	
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in 	
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective 	
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information 	
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established 	
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic 	
information received in connection with each analytical process. 	
	
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally 	
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the 	
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and 	
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free 	
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com 	
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P 	
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our 	
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. 	
	
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and 	
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. 	
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same 	
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or 	
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 	
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: 	
research_request@standardandpoors.com. 	
	
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. 	
All rights reserved. 	
	
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, 	
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and 	
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.	
	
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more 	
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, 	
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; 	
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; 	
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
[log off] [home page] 
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) 	
<< back 	
 Transmission history : 1 alert filed
 	
 Time          USN   User   Headline
 17/04/2012    WNA5  WE     S&P SPECULATIVE-GRADE COMPOSITE SPREAD
 10:08:50      99    SCRIP  REMAINS FLAT AT 655 BPS
 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's investment-grade
composite spread narrowed by 3 basis points (bps) to 209 bps yesterday, and the
speculative-grade composite spread remained flat at 655 bps. By rating, the 'AA'
spread narrowed by 3 bps to 140 bps, 'A' narrowed by 2 bps to 181 bps, and 'BBB'
tightened by 3 bps to 256 bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads remained flat at 472 bps
and 705 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' widened by 4 bps to 1,082 bps. By industry,
financial institutions, industrials, and utilities tightened by 3 bps each to
312 bps, 305 bps, and 213 bps, respectively. Banks and telecommunications
contracted by 2 bps each to 325 bps and 339 bps, respectively. The
investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs
reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving
average of 199 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The
speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 645
bps and below its five-year moving average of 723 bps. We expect continued
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which
could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we
expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the
short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial
markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on
risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP),
is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23
countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial
infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing
investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and
financial decisions.Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;
diane_vazza@standardandpoors.com Media Contact: Mimi Barker, New York (1)
212-438-5054; mimi_barker@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings,
credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or
output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse
engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a
database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard &
Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content
shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any
third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders,
employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy,
completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not
responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of
the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the
security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided
on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection
with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on
and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its
management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other
business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor
except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources
it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty
of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To
the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in
one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory
purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such
acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any
duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an
acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been
suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units
separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity
of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may
have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has
established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain
nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P
may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from
issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right
to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are
made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and
www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be
distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party
redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at
www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to
users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom
they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous
access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use
the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's
Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard
& Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective
credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable
digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a
subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time
information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500;
LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS McGraw-Hill Companies Inc S&P
Speculative-Grade Composite Spread Remains Flat At 655 Bps McGraw-Hill Companies
Inc McGraw-Hill MHP.N USD 11512500000 1.17513 INDEX .15GSPC S&P 1500 INDEX .GSPC
S&P 500 US FMA E U READ US READ PUB ENT yes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.