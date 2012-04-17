TEXT-S&P: Carmike rating unaffected by acquisition

April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Carmike Cinemas Inc.'s announcement that it has completed a small, one-theater tuck-in acquisition will not affect our 'B' corporate credit rating or stable rating outlook on the company. The purchase price of the acquisition was not disclosed, but we believe Carmike has enough cash to finance the transaction following the company's recent issuance of roughly $50 million of new equity. The acquisition of the seven-screen theater from Destinta Theatres is the company's second acquisition in the past seven months. The company plans to increase its footprint through tuck-in acquisitions and increased capital spending on new theater construction if it successfully refinances its existing bank debt. The refinancing transaction that the company recently proposed eliminates restrictions on capital spending. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to increase to approximately 35% to 40% of the company's EBITDA, from 26% in 2011. We could lower our rating on Carmike if the company's sources of liquidity do not exceed uses by at least 1.2x. We could also lower the rating if the cushion of compliance with covenants deteriorates because of higher capital spending, underperforming acquisitions, significant distributions to shareholders that deplete cash balances, box-office underperformance, or a combination of these factors.