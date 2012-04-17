FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: NGPL ratings not affected by cash tender offer
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: NGPL ratings not affected by cash tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL; BB-/Watch Neg/--) are not
affected by its announced cash tender offer to purchase any or all of its
outstanding $1.25 billion 6.514% senior unsecured notes due 2012. To fund the
tender offer NGPL intends to complete a financing package that includes a new
secured credit facility and other secured financings and any new equity
contributions. Our analysis will focus on NGPL's ability to execute on its
financing package, its resulting debt leverage as a result of these actions, and
its continued near-term cash flow weakness. Continued weaker credit quality
could result in a rating in the 'B' category, while a notable reduction in the
aforementioned risks could lead to a ratings affirmation. We expect to resolve
the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one month.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.