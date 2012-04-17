FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on U.S. transportation infrastructure

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 17 - In the April 18th CreditWeek Special Report, titled "U.S.
Infrastructure: How To Break The Logjam For Funding," Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services delves into the many facets of the plight of the nation's
transportation infrastructure--roads, rail networks, bridges, tunnels, airports,
and seaports--and the competition for scarce dollars to fix or maintain them
all.	
	
"We're facing an almost perfect storm," said Jodi E. Hecht, Standard & Poor's 	
credit analyst in the Infrastructure & Renewable Energy group. "Gas tax 	
revenues at both the state and federal levels, which fund highway 	
construction, are flat. There's gridlock in the U.S. Congress over long-term 	
transportation funding. The private sector is looking for ways to invest in 	
this sector, but the U.S. public-private partnership model is still evolving. 	
All of this is compounded by a weakened economy rebounding from the recession 	
and the ever-growing need for infrastructure repair and maintenance because of 	
a growing population."	
	
Ms. Hecht notes in her article, "U.S. Transportation Infrastructure Falls Into 	
Disrepair While Washington Bickers Over Funding" that the U.S. is now ranked 	
24th in the world in quality of overall infrastructure, which has a 	
significant effect on GDP growth. 	
	
"We've addressed many specific funding, project, and credit issues in separate 	
articles in the report as a way to bring renewed focus to the discussions 	
taking place among investors and policy makers," she said.	
	
Additional articles in the April 18th issue of CreditWeek include:	
	
     -- U.S. Transportation Infrastructure: Increasingly Unpredictable Federal 	
Funding Could Stall Projects	
     -- State Highway User Tax Bonds Maintain High Credit Quality Despite 	
Higher Gas Prices	
     -- Buying Time: Credit Considerations In Analyzing U.S. Managed-Lane 	
Facilities	
     -- U.S. Public And Private Toll Road Operators: Price Increases Converge 	
As Project Funding Intensifies	
     -- FAA Funding Reductions Could Ground Some U.S. Airport Projects	
     -- Credit FAQ: How Government Support--And Government Funding--Affect Our 	
Rating On Amtrak	
     -- Credit Risks Mount For U.S. Shipping Companies As Ships Start Showing 	
Their Age	
     -- Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S.	
     -- Credit FAQ: Standard & Poor's Approach To Analyzing U.S. Department Of 	
Transportation TIFIA Debt Instruments	
 	
	
The reports are available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase copies of these reports by calling (1) 	
212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. 	
Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by 	
using the Ratings search box located in the left column at 	
www.standardandpoors.com.

