FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Viasystems snr secured notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Viasystems snr secured notes

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Viasystems 
plans to raise up to $550 million in senior secured notes to finance the
acquisition of PCB manufacturer DDi Corp, redeem existing $220 million senior
secured notes, and pay for related fees and expenses.	
     -- We are assigning the new senior secured notes a 'BB-' issue-level 	
rating with a '4' recovery rating.	
     -- We are also removing the company's existing issue-level rating from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of stable 	
profitability and leverage commensurate with the 'BB-' rating over the next 12 	
months.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 	
issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) to Viasystems 	
Inc.'s proposed $550 million senior secured notes issuance. Viasystems Inc. is 	
a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Louis-based printed circuit board (PCB) 	
manufacturer Viasystems Group Inc. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating to 	
the notes, indicating an expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
We removed our existing issue-level rating on Viasystems Group's debt from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on April 5, 2012. 	
This rating action is based on our expectation of higher enterprise value pro 	
forma for the acquisition of PCB manufacturer DDi Corp.	
	
Separately, on April 5, 2012, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on 	
Viasystems Group since it had debt capacity within the current rating to 	
complete the proposed acquisition of DDi.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Viasystems reflects our expectations that the company will 	
maintain leverage commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile, 	
despite higher debt levels related to the proposed acquisition of DDi. We 	
expect that EBITDA will remain near current pro forma levels, which we 	
estimate at $183 million for the latest 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. We also 	
expect that currently elevated capital expenditures will decline in 2013, 	
allowing the company to accumulate cash and or pre-amortize debt. The rating 	
allows for leverage under 4.0x through a cycle and we expect pro forma 	
leverage to rise to about 3.2x from 1.7x in December 2011. We believe that 	
Viasystems preserves some capacity to absorb industry cyclicality, albeit on a 	
reduced basis.	
	
With pro forma revenues of $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the 	
combined company will become the second-largest PCB manufacturer in the 	
fragmented North American PCB market. We believe that DDi will complement 	
Viasystems' operations by expanding its product and customer base, 	
particularly within the military/aerospace end markets. The acquisition 	
requires consent of DDi shareholders and customary regulatory approval, and is 	
likely to close late in the second quarter or early in third quarter of 	
calendar year 2012. The total transaction value for the acquisition is $283 	
million.	
	
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Viasystems' adjusted leverage will 	
increase to about 3.2x from 1.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011, due to the increased 	
debt, partly offset by DDi's EBITDA contribution of $34 million. We do not 	
include expected savings from the elimination of duplicative expenses or 	
projected synergies as part of our leverage calculations.	
	
We currently view Viasystems' business risk as profile as "weak," reflecting 	
its operation in the highly cyclical PCB industry and technology risks 	
inherent in the contract manufacturing market. PCB demand faces considerable 	
volatility through the business cycle and, when combined with high fixed 	
manufacturing costs, the industry can experience wide profitability swings. 	
Both Viasystems' established position in low-cost manufacturing locations and 	
its leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer base across a 	
number of end markets partially offset those weaknesses.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Viasystems' liquidity as "adequate." As of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma 	
cash balances of $89 million were supplemented by a $75 million revolving line 	
of credit and about $45 million in foreign credit facilities, which were 	
mostly available. We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 	
months and net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 15% to 20% 	
decline in EBITDA from pro forma Dec. 31, 2011 last-12-month levels. 	
	
Our assessment of Viasystems' liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations, assumptions, and factors:	
     -- Free operating cash flow likely will be modestly negative over the 	
next 12 months due to temporarily elevated capital expenditures;	
     -- Pro-forma capital expenditures about $140 million to $160 million over 	
the next 12 months, reflecting primarily PCB fabrication capacity expansion;	
     -- No near-term debt maturities and moderate working capital requirements;	
     -- No additional material acquisitions incorporated into the current 	
rating; and 	
     -- Adequate borrowing capacity under its revolver, with adequate headroom 	
under its financial covenants.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Viasystems, to 	
be published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Viasystems reflects our expectation that leverage 	
will remain within our significant financial risk profile, despite higher 	
funded debt and integration costs related to the proposed acquisition of DDi. 	
The company's weak business profile limits an upgrade in the near term, 	
although if the company continues to strengthen its market position, we could 	
revise our business risk profile longer term. 	
	
Alternatively, we could lower the rating if competitive pressures or a 	
weakening of end-market demand significantly reduce profitability or if the 	
company pursues another sizable debt-financed acquisition which results in 	
sustained leverage above 4x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Viasystems Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      	
	
New Ratings	
	
Viasystems Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$550 mil sr secd nts due 2019       BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Viasystems Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.