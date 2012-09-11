TEXT-S&P rates NRG Energy notes 'BB-'

Overview -- Princeton, N.J.-based energy provider NRG Energy is issuing $990 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. -- The company will use the proceeds to refinance its existing $1.09 billion senior unsecured notes due 2017 and will use cash-in-hand to refinance the balance amount of notes outstanding. -- We are assigning a 'BB-/Watch Neg' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed notes. -- We may resolve the CreditWatch placement before the consummation of the transaction following more detailed analysis of management's capitalization plan and business strategy. Rating Action On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BB-/Watch Neg' rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) to NRG Energy Inc.'s $990 million senior unsecured notes. The notes have a recovery rating of '3', reflecting our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale NRG's decision to refinance the debt is opportunistic, given that the current market offers a 6.625% coupon rather than the 7.375% coupon on the existing notes. The refinancing will expand the restricted payment basket, allowing the company greater latitude regarding allocation of excess cash flow. However, we expect NRG to reduce debt at the pro forma company by a minimum $1 billion. Earlier, on July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's placed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on NRG Energy on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing on NRG Energy's corporate credit rating followed the announcement that NRG and GenOn Energy Inc. have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction offer at an exchange ratio of 0.1216 shares of NRG for each share of GenOn. According to the merger terms, GenOn will combine with and into an excluded project subsidiary of NRG (a nonguarantor). The CreditWatch listing indicates that we could either lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. NRG had about $10.5 billion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2012. Recourse corporate debt was $7.88 billion. We expect the transaction to require regulatory approvals from Texas, New York, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The companies will also submit notice of the merger to the California Public Utilities Commission and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission as well as premerger notification to the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The structure permitted under indentures requires no debtholder approvals from either NRG or GenOn debtholders. Although GenOn's debt will remain nonrecourse with respect to NRG's first-lien facilities, we will consolidate GenOn's debt when assessing the combined company. A shared-services agreement between both companies will enable NRG to capture synergies at the parent level. The companies expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2013. Following the exchange, NRG's existing shareholders will own about 71% of the pro forma company. Given that GenOn's business risk profile is weaker than that of NRG, the business risk profile of the combination could weaken. Still, offsetting factors include benefits of scope and scale that provide a power generation platform for NRG's retail business to expand in the Northeast. We will reassess the pro forma company's strategy to establish the pro forma's business risk profile. The following strengths will influence a final outcome: -- The combined company will have a capacity of more than 47 gigawatts and offer geographical diversity and scale across several markets, providing the combination the opportunity to participate in PJM Interconnection, California, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and New England Power Pool--the largest deregulated power markets in the U.S. -- The combination will have an improved dispatch profile with a better mix of base load, mid-merit, and peaking facilities in regions where it owns generation, with the ability to better capitalize on wholesale market movements, in our view. -- Management estimates that the pro forma combination will result in $300 million in annual transaction benefits, and we estimate merger savings will be a significant 43% of GenOn's current EBITDA levels. -- Although management has identified $200 million of measurable and actionable merger synergies, it will have to demonstrate its ability to harness the expected synergies. Reduced leverage of at least $1 billion and other collateral synergies should spur an additional $100 million of annual incremental cash flow benefits. The following caution areas will also influence a final outcome: -- The combined company's financial measures are weaker than NRG's, if leverage reduction isn't part of the merger. Management proposes to reduce debt at the pro forma company by a minimum $1 billion, which may offset the weaker credit metrics. Each company currently has significant excess cash on hand and the stand-alone NRG continues to generate free cash flow, even under our price deck. -- Under the terms of GenOn Energy Holdings Inc.'s debt, about $2.5 billion in senior unsecured notes and $690 million in term loans have a change-of-control acceleration event at the option of the lenders. An acquisition may require refinancing or repricing of this debt. Management proposes to retire the current outstanding $690 million term loan at GenOn. The combination will have cash-on-hand and a $1.6 billion bridge loan to address additional liquidity requirements if lenders exercise the put option. -- The current plan includes the elimination of GenOn's existing $788 million revolving credit facility. We will assess if the existing $2.3 billion credit facility and excess cash on hand will be adequate to support the combined business. Current ratings on stand-alone NRG predominantly reflect the company's fundamental exposure to volatile commodity markets and its weakening financial risk profile, balanced by a hedging program and ongoing efforts by the company to reduce the influence of natural gas price volatility on its cash flows. In addition, the presence of the retail business--which is somewhat countercyclical to wholesale generation--gives the company a "fair" business risk profile. Although the company expects expanding heat rates in ERCOT, improved New York capacity prices, and higher heat rates in the West to offset the drag on margins, we believe execution risks are meaningful, given the setback NRG had in its retail operations in Texas last summer because of extended hot weather. We also believe weather-driven demand remains weak, and that the commodity environment is uncertain, resulting in increasing pressure on NRG's financial profile. We expect NRG to maintain an appropriate financial profile, for which a key factor will be the bounce-back of power markets in its key Texas market, and how NRG manages its capital allocation between growth, debt pay-down, and capital returns to shareholders. NRG's 12-month trailing numbers lag behind our expectation, despite a strong second quarter. That, and the declining EBITDA profile for 2012, have resulted in FFO to debt declining to about 11% for the 12 months ended December 2011 (these ratios exclude the solar business); they still remain low at about 12% by year-end 2012. Despite weaker financials, we still view NRG's financial risk profile as aggressive, because we believe ratios will likely improve in 2012 as a result of heat-rate expansion in the ERCOT region and as solar investments commence distributions. In our forecast, we stress market heat rates and gas prices. We assume natural gas prices remain low ($2.00 and $2.75 per million Btu in 2012 and 2013, respectively) and market heat rates fall by about 1,000 Btu per kilowatt-hour (kWh) than current implied forward heat rates. We expect funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage and FFO to debt of about 2.3x and 13%, respectively, in the 2012-2014 period. Important from the weakening financial risk profile perspective is that the company remains free cash flow positive (when we exclude the solar projects) under our price sensitivities, with free cash flow estimates at a low of $200 million in 2012, but rising to about $300 million by 2014. We believe debt to EBITDA will also remain under 5.5x through 2014, even under Standard & Poor's sensitivity. Notably, leverage does not decline as much as in earlier years because of the elimination of the 50% excess cash flow sweep as part of the refinancing of NRG's first-lien facilities. NRG's hedging program has been strong in the past two years and has allowed the company to maintain a relatively stronger financial profile compared with other independent power producers. However, although NRG has aggressively hedged its base-load generation into 2015, these hedges are at significantly lower prices, resulting in a declining EBITDA profile for its wholesale business. Magnifying this challenge is NRG's large investment program in gas and solar power projects. Nevertheless, these projects will supplant the above-mentioned decline in cash flows with contracted cash flows. On the flip side, the inability of the ERCOT market to motivate generators to build adequate capacity is resulting in heat-rate expansion and periods of scarcity, which NRG will benefit from. Overall, despite the fact that Texas accounts for about 80% of NRG's operating income, the roll-off of hedges and the low natural gas prices will mean that cash flows in 2012-2013 will be weaker than in 2009-2010. The company's financial policy has changed to subsume a broader stakeholder approach. The company reduced corporate debt by $580 million in 2011, but also completed $430 million in share repurchases. Now, the company has established a dividend plan as the primary vehicle for returning capital to shareholders. Even though the refinancing of the term loan B and credit facility eliminated the 50% cash sweep and modified distribution covenants that would allow NRG to increase capital returns to shareholders, the 2017 notes somewhat constrained dividends. Liquidity We consider NRG's liquidity to be "strong." The company has abundant liquidity for its operations and growth investments over the next 12 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. As of June 30, 2012, the company had about $1.15 billion of cash on hand and $1.1 billion available under its bank and letter of credit (LOC) facilities. The increase in available liquidity was a result of a $304 million reduction in LOCs from the sale of 49% interest in Agua Caliente to MidAmerican Energy and the addition of the NRG Repowering credit facility, both in January 2012. The sale of Schkopau, the German fossil unit, resulted in $174 million in net proceeds and has expanded the restricted payment basket. The company has instituted the first quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share (or about $80 million annually). Overall, NRG's ratio of sources to uses is strong at more than 2.4x over the next 12 months, substantially more than the 1.2x required for the "adequate" category. We believe sources would substantially exceed uses even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. NRG's ability to use "right-way risk" asset pledges to collateralize counterparties in lieu of cash or LOCs significantly mitigates liquidity risks when commodity prices rise. The EBITDA cushion in NRG's covenants is about 25%. Management has been prudent about liquidity, having maintained substantial cash balances in addition to unused bank lines and right-way-risk facilities during the past two years. NRG has a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets, but credit default swap spreads have widened as gas prices have declined. In July 2011, NRG replaced its senior credit facility, consisting of its term loan facility, revolving credit facility, and funded LOC facility, with a new senior secured facility that included a $2.3 billion revolver maturing July 2016 and $1.6 billion term loan maturing July 2018. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on NRG, published on RatingsDirect on June 28, 2012. CreditWatch We may resolve the CreditWatch placement before the consummation of the transaction following more detailed analysis of management's capitalization plan and business strategy. However, we could also resolve the CreditWatch at or near the time of the transaction's completion. We will provide CreditWatch updates from time to time as appropriate. 