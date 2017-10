April 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class IA notes issued by Morgan Stanley ACES SPC 2007-8, a synthetic corporate investment-grade collateralized debt obligation (CDO) to ‘D (sf)’ from ‘CCC- (sf)'.

The lowered rating follows a number of recent write-downs of underlying reference entities, which have caused the class IA notes to incur principal losses.