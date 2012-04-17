FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Nomos Capital PLC
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Nomos Capital PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nomos Capital PLC.’s upcoming issue of loan participation notes an expected Long-term ‘BB-(exp)’ rating. The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Russia’s open joint-stock company “NOMOS-BANK” (‘BB’/Stable/‘bb’).

Nomos Capital PLC., an Ireland-domiciled special purpose vehicle , will only pay noteholders amounts received from NOMOS under the loan agreement. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. The loan agreement states that the claims of the noteholders are subordinated to NOMOS’ senior unsecured creditors.

NOMOS is 26.5%-owned by PPF, 48.5% is held by six individuals, while the rest is publicly traded. After the consolidation of Bank of Khanty-Mansiysk, NOMOS was the second largest universal Russian private banking group by assets at end-2011.

