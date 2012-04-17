TEXT-Fitch on Anheuser Busch InBev

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Fitch Ratings said that Anheuser Busch InBev’s (‘A-'/Stable) acquisition of a 51% interest in Cerveceria Dominicana Nacional (CND) through its subsidiary AmBev (‘A-'/Stable) does not prejudice ABI’s trajectory towards reaching a target net debt/EBITDA target of 2.0x by end December 2012. In addition, as stated in a separate comment “Fitch: Ambev’s Dominican Acquisition a Strategic Positive”, it enables the group to strengthen its position in the Caribbean. In 2011, with a consolidated EBITDA of USD15.4bn and record free cash flow (FCF) of USD6bn, ABI further improved its net leverage from 2.9x at YE10 (5.0x at YE08 pro-forma for the acquisition of Anheuser Busch). It thus reached a net debt/EBITDA level of 2.3x and an EBITDA/gross interest cover of 5.8x at YE11 which represent more acceptable credit metrics for its ‘A-’ rating. Fitch expects approximately another USD5bn FCF generation for 2012, which would leave ABI sufficient headroom to absorb the USD1.2bn disbursement by its subsidiary AmBev to acquire control of CND and still pay down debt to reduce net leverage to approximately 2.0x. Consequently, the transaction will not affect ABI’s rating. Looking further out after 2012, ABI’s management does not exclude, once the target net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x is reached, that a combination of share buybacks and higher dividends could be pursued in order to prevent leverage from falling further. Fitch also notes that, although ABI may not display further acquisition appetite in the immediate term, the global beer industry remains in a consolidating mode. The risk of ABI’s leverage increasing again above 2.5x is, however, mitigated by the magnitude of ABI’s FCF compared to the value of many possible acquisition targets. Fitch estimates that the largest of the possible acquisition targets for ABI have a market value in the range of USD5bn to USD10bn. Among the targets that Fitch considers of closer interest to ABI are Oriental Brewery in Korea, the 50% stake in Grupo Modelo that ABI does not own as well as completing the acquisition of CND to reach full ownership through the put/call option mechanism included in the transaction. ABI has a right of first refusal to buy back its Korean assets it sold in 2009 for USD1.7bn to private equity investor KKR. Also, ABI owns a 50% stake in family-owned Grupo Modelo, a duopolist player in the large and profitable Mexican market. With respect to Grupo Modelo, while the market value of the 50% stake in the hands of the family equals approximately USD11bn, ABI would benefit from fully consolidating Modelo’s EBITDA (FY11 USD2.1bn), hence the adverse impact on ABI’s leverage, under the scenario of full ownership, would be limited to approximately 0.3x-0.4x. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)