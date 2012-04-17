FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Wheels SPV, LLC 2012-1
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Wheels SPV, LLC 2012-1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 17 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Wheels SPV, LLC, Series 2012-1 (US
ABS)April 17 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings 	
and Outlooks to Wheels SPV, LLC 2012-1:	
	
--$139,000,000 class A-1 asset-backed notes 'F1+sf';	
	
--$309,000,000 class A-2 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
	
--$50,100,000 class A-3 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and	
	
--$8,000,000 class B asset-backed notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; and	
	
--$7,965,000 class C asset-backed notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.	
	
Key Rating Drivers 	
	
Strong Credit Quality Obligors: Fitch rates 36.26% of the portfolio and another 	
34.26% is rated by at least one other Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating 	
Organization (NRSRO). Of the pool, 29.48% is unrated, an increase from 26.55% in	
the 2009-1 transaction. In its analysis, Fitch conservatively assumed a 'B' 	
rating for unrated obligors. The ratings of the pool's top obligors have 	
improved compared to 2009-1, leading in part to lower overall loss expectations.	
	
Positive Concentration Shifts: Both obligor and industry concentrations have 	
decreased from 2009-1, contributing to Fitch's lower loss hurdles in this 	
transaction compared to the prior. The top five obligors by lease balance 	
represent 14.82% compared to 20.70% in 2009-1.	
	
Minimal Residual Risk: The 2012-1 leases are all open-ended, meaning the lessees	
bear the residual risk. Therefore, the trust is only exposed to wholesale market	
risk in the event of an obligor default. Even in that event, vehicle 	
dispositions have largely resulted in gains relative to book value due to 	
conservative amortization and that vehicles supporting the leases are typically 	
purchased at a substantial discount.	
	
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Although CE has decreased from the 2009-1 	
transaction, loss expectations are lower for 2012-1. Total CE is sufficient to 	
support the default levels consistent with expected ratings of 'AAAsf', 'AAsf', 	
and 'Asf', respectively.	
	
Low Delinquency and Loss History: Wheels' historical managed portfolio and prior	
transaction delinquency and loss experience is low, even during periods marked 	
by elevated levels in other consumer and commercial asset classes. 	
	
Quality Origination, Underwriting, and Servicing Platform: Wheels, Inc. has a 	
long-term investment-grade rating of 'A/F1' by Fitch and has demonstrated strong	
abilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by historical 	
delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the managed 	
portfolio. 	
	
The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 	
'www.fitchratings.com'.Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOsCriteria for Rating U.S. Auto Lease ABS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.