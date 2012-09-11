TEXT-S&P on Southern California Public Power

Sept 11 - negative from stable on American International Group Inc. (AIG; A-/Negative/A-2) and AIG Matched Funding Corp. (AIGMFC; A-/Negative/A-2) does not affect the rating or outlook on the Southern California Public Power Authority’s (SCPPA) series 2007A and 2007B bonds (BBB/Developing).

The rating on the prepay transaction is tied to the rating on National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. (NPFG; BBB/Developing/--) as the surety bond provider. We could revise the rating and outlook on the SCPPA bonds if we revise the rating or outlook on NPFG, or if we lower the ratings on any other counterparty that becomes the transaction’s primary rating constraint.

The negative outlook on AIGMFC reflects our view that we are no longer giving credit for government support in holding the company rating of AIG and all of its operating companies because of an anticipated reduced common stock holding by the U.S. Treasury. (See our research update on AIG published Sept. 11, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We rate SCPPA’s bonds below the AIG counterparty rating; thus the outlook revision on AIG does not affect the SCPPA bond rating.