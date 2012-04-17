FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates AutoZone rule 415 shelf 'BBB'
April 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates AutoZone rule 415 shelf 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its preliminary 'BBB' and 'BBB-' senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings,
respectively, to Memphis, Tenn.-based AutoZone Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf
registration statement filed April 17, 2012. The company plans to immediately
draw down $500 million ten-year senior unsecured notes from the shelf. We rate
the proposed issuance 'BBB'. 	
	
We also withdrew our preliminary 'BBB' and 'BBB-' senior and subordinated debt 	
ratings from AutoZone's shelf registration statement dated July 29, 2008, 	
which has expired. All of the company's remaining ratings, including the 'BBB' 	
corporate credit rating, are unchanged. Our rating outlook on the company is 	
stable.	
	
We expect AutoZone to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate 	
purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper borrowings. Pro forma 	
for the proposed debt issuance, total debt outstanding on Feb. 11, 2012 was 	
approximately $3.5 billion.	
	
AutoZone's rating reflects our view that the company's profitability will 	
remain strong and credit measures will stay near current levels, even under a 	
scenario of modestly weaker industry demand. In our opinion, the company's 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile reflects its consistent operating 	
performance and its solid position in the generally stable but highly 	
competitive retail automotive parts aftermarket industry. These strengths are 	
somewhat tempered by the company's intermediate financial risk profile, which 	
is largely a result of management's aggressive share repurchase activity, 	
industry sensitivity to fuel cost increases, and historically weak 	
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) organic growth, which could reemerge.	
	

RATINGS LIST	
	
AutoZone Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating         BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Ratings	
Rule 415 shelf sr unsecd debt    BBB(prelim.)	
Rule 415 shelf sub debt          BBB-(prelim.)	
$500 mil 10-yr sr unsecd nts     BBB	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                 To              From	
Rule 415 shelf sr debt           NR              BBB(prelim.)	
Rule 415 shelf sub debt          NR              BBB-(prelim.)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

