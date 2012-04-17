TEXT-Fitch affirms Tagus - de Titularizacao de Creditos

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tagus - Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A. (caravela SME No. 2) class A notes as follows: EUR1,260,000,000 class A (ISIN: PTTGULOM0002): affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Negative The affirmation reflects the credit enhancement provided by the subordinated notes (currently at 56.2%, up from 53.4% at closing, with a minimum of 47.5%) and a reserve fund (1.41% of the class A notes at closing that has built up to the required amount of 2.36% of class A notes from excess spread). The subordination is provided by the EUR1.08bn class B notes and the residual notes, the amount of which may vary as any purchase of further advances of the underlying revolving credit facilities during the revolving period can only be funded by the issuance of residual notes. The residual notes are subject to a minimum outstanding amount sized to address set-off risk. As of the March investor report, their balance stands at EUR538.9m, which has increased from EUR363.8m at closing. The transaction is in its four-year replenishment period. Replenishment is dependent on the performance of the portfolio, among others, and stops if the cumulative amount of defaulted receivables (loans more than 90 days in arrears) exceeds 7% of the outstanding balance. Currently cumulative defaults since closing are at EUR29.9m and account for 1.1% of the outstanding balance. Fitch states that the transaction's performance since closing has significantly outperformed the originator's balance sheet. The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of revolving credit facilities and authorised overdraft limits (the collateral) granted by Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (Millennium bcp; 'BB+'/Negative/'B') to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Portugal. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. "The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings." Sources of information: transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria: 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 October 2011, 'Criteria for EMEA Structured Credit Issuer Report Grades', dated 14 November 2011, 'Servicer Continuity Risk Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 August 2011 and 'Counterparty CriteriaGlobal Structured Finance Rating CriteriaCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions