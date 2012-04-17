FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Tagus - de Titularizacao de Creditos
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Tagus - de Titularizacao de Creditos

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tagus - Sociedade de Titularizacao de
Creditos, S.A. (caravela SME No. 2) class A notes as follows:	
	
EUR1,260,000,000 class A (ISIN: PTTGULOM0002): affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook 	
Negative	
	
The affirmation reflects the credit enhancement provided by the subordinated 	
notes (currently at 56.2%, up from 53.4% at closing, with a minimum of 47.5%) 	
and a reserve fund (1.41% of the class A notes at closing that has built up to 	
the required amount of 2.36% of class A notes from excess spread). 	
	
The subordination is provided by the EUR1.08bn class B notes and the residual 	
notes, the amount of which may vary as any purchase of further advances of the 	
underlying revolving credit facilities during the revolving period can only be 	
funded by the issuance of residual notes. The residual notes are subject to a 	
minimum outstanding amount sized to address set-off risk. As of the March 	
investor report, their balance stands at EUR538.9m, which has increased from 	
EUR363.8m at closing.	
	
The transaction is in its four-year replenishment period. Replenishment is 	
dependent on the performance of the portfolio, among others, and stops if the 	
cumulative amount of defaulted receivables (loans more than 90 days in arrears) 	
exceeds 7% of the outstanding balance. Currently cumulative defaults since 	
closing are at EUR29.9m and account for 1.1% of the outstanding balance. Fitch 	
states that the transaction's performance since closing has significantly 	
outperformed the originator's balance sheet.	
	
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of revolving credit facilities and	
authorised overdraft limits (the collateral) granted by Banco Comercial 	
Portugues, S.A. (Millennium bcp; 'BB+'/Negative/'B') to small and medium sized 	
enterprises (SMEs) in Portugal.	
    	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
"The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and 	
therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings."	
	
Sources of information: transaction trustee reports 	
	
Applicable criteria: 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate 	
Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, 'Global Structured	
Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 October 2011, 'Criteria for EMEA Structured 	
Credit Issuer Report Grades', dated 14 November 2011, 'Servicer Continuity Risk 	
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 August 2011 and 	
'Counterparty CriteriaGlobal Structured Finance Rating CriteriaCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

