TEXT-Fitch release on German direct energy marketing

April 17 - Fitch Ratings says the introduction of the 2012 German Renewable Energies Act (Erneuerbare Energien Gesetz - EEG) in January opened the opportunity for renewable energy generators to sell electricity directly into the market. Fitch believes that German wind farms taking advantage of direct marketing may marginally enhance their revenue profile, as compared to selling power via the regulated tariff, while increasing their exposure to counterparty payment and, potentially, liquidity risk. Of the three possible forms of direct marketing foreseen by the legislation, this commentary focuses only on the market premium model, as Fitch understands that this is the option that would most likely apply to the two Fitch-rated transactions, CRC Breeze Finance S.A. (Breeze 2) and Breeze Finance S.A. (Breeze 3). Under the market premium model, a wind farm sells its produced output to a third party at the market price rather than selling it to the grid operator at the regulated feed-in-tariff. The wind farm is compensated by the grid operator for the difference between the regulated tariff and the lower market price. The make-up amount is termed the market premium. This represents an implicit floor price guarantee for the wind farm at the level of the regulated tariff with the potential upside of the market price exceeding the regulated tariff in future. Fitch notes that with regards to the determination of the market premium, the wind farm is exposed to "basis risk", as the reference market price for the calculation of the market premium is determined as the monthly median spot price at the EPEX spot energy exchange in Leipzig rather than at the market price actually achieved by the wind farm. In addition to the market price and the market premium, the wind farm is entitled to receive a management premium, intended to cover the administrative costs associated to the direct marketing of energy. The management premium is set at EUR12 per mwh for 2012 and steps down gradually to EUR7 per mwh in 2015, where it will remain. For Breeze 2 and Breeze 3, this represents approximately 14% of the regulated tariff in 2012 stepping down to 8% in 2015. The un-indexed premiums are payable for as long as the wind farm opts to sell energy directly and for a maximum term of 20 years following the year of commissioning. Wind farms wishing to minimize any market exposure and administrative burden associated to direct power marketing may enter into a bi-lateral power sale agreement with a direct marketer at an off-take price equal to the applicable EEG tariff. The wind farm will then fully pass on the market premium to the direct marketer and share with it the management premium. Fitch understands this option to be best suited to Breeze 2 and Breeze 3, resulting in an increase in remuneration for produced power by a share of the percentages as outlined above. The incremental remuneration of energy sales due to the management premium is however accompanied by increased counterparty exposure, as direct marketers of potentially weak credit quality would replace grid operators as payers. Additionally, a breach of regulatory obligations by the third party may trigger a partial loss of revenue for a period of three months for the wind farm. Therefore, absent adequate bank or parent company guarantees from the direct marketers, wind farms may be exposed to increased liquidity risk. As wind farms switching to direct marketing will continue to benefit from priority of grid access, their dispatch profile will not be affected. Fitch would expect the contracts with the direct marketers to include easily achievable energy production targets, if any. Any possible effect on the ratings of Breeze 2 and 3 from the application of direct marketing provisions will depend on the financial strength of the offtakers and on the terms of the contracts for the sale of the energy produced. Fitch will monitor the changes and gauge their potential affects as they move toward implementation.