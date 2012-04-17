FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms AES Red Oak ratings
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms AES Red Oak ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 17 - Overview	
     -- U.S. project finance power generator AES Red Oak LLC has been sold to 	
Energy Capital Partners.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' rating after factoring in the change of 	
ownership. The '2' recovery rating is unchanged.	
     -- The project name is now Red Oak Power LLC.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects Red Oak's improved dispatch levels and 	
improving debt service coverage ratio.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB-' rating 	
on AES Red Oak LLC's senior secured debt based on the change in ownership to a 	
fund of Energy Capital Partners (ECP) from a subsidiary of AES Corp.. 
The senior secured debt consists of $384 million senior secured bonds ($224 	
million 8.54% bonds due 2019 and $160 million 9.2% bonds due 2029). As of 	
March 31, 2012, the outstanding amount on the bonds was $302.6 million (i.e., 	
about $364 per kilowatt ). The outlook is stable. We left unchanged our 	
'2' recovery rating on the debt. The project's name changed to Red Oak Power 	
LLC.	
	
Rationale	
The change in ownership of AES Red Oak does not affect the project's debt 	
rating. The project is a combined-cycle, natural gas-fired generation station 	
in Middlesex County, N.J., with a capacity of 830 megawatts (MW). The project 	
sells its capacity and energy to TAQA Gen X LLC (TGX) under a tolling 	
agreement through 2020 and is thereafter without off-take contracts. We 	
affirmed the project debt rating in January 2012 following a full review.	
	
ECP owns several natural gas-fueled power plants in the region of the Red Oak 	
project, and we do not expect to see any adverse change in the operations and 	
maintenance of the plant and likewise no increase in the business risk with a 	
change in ownership.	
	
The project company, now Red Oak Power LLC, and its holding company, Red Oak 	
Intermediate Holdings LLC, which owns all equity interest in the project that 	
are pledged to lenders, are both structured to meet Standard & Poor's 	
bankruptcy-remote, single-purpose entity criteria. 	
	
Liquidity	
The project has limited liquidity in terms of cash and reserves, typical of 	
project finance. Liquidity buildup is supported by restrictions on 	
distributions if the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) falls below 1.2x on a 	
12-month-trailing and forward-looking basis. Further liquidity is available 	
from the subordination of management fees and nondispatch payments to the 	
parent and the subordination of fuel-conversion volume rebate payments to TAQA 	
Gen X LLC. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The recovery rating of '2' indicates substantial (70%-90%) recovery of 	
principal if a default occurs. For more information, see the recovery report 	
published Feb. 10, 2011.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We favorably view Red Oak's improved dispatch levels 	
and improving DSCR. A positive outlook and higher ratings would require 	
sustainable DSCR levels in excess of 1.35x, which we view as increasingly 	
possible, given the project's track record over the past year. However, 	
operational challenges in early 2010 hindered the project's financial 	
performance. Negative energy margins, high operating costs, and increasing 	
scheduled principal payments had led to low DSCR levels. Similar operational 	
challenges in the future could hurt ratings if the project's DSCR levels go 	
below 1.0x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
AES Red Oak LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB-/Stable                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

