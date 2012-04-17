TEXT-S&P says U.S. Bancorp rtgs unaffected by strong Q1 results

April 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said its ratings and outlook on U.S. Bancorp (USB; A/Stable/A-1) are not affected by the company’s strong first-quarter earnings, given the current operating conditions. The company posted Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted pretax earnings of $1.83 billion, up from $1.59 billion the previous quarter and $1.4 billion the prior year. In the first quarter, adjusted revenue increased 1.8% from the previous quarter and 10.2% year over year because of an increase in average earning assets and fee-based income. The net interest margin (NIM) was unchanged from the fourth quarter at 3.60% as a reduction in cash at the Federal Reserve and a change in the classification of credit card balance transfer fees offset growth in lower-yielding assets. We expect the NIM to decline a few basis points from its current level because of the low interest rates. However, we believe net interest income will increase as a result of higher average earning assets, particularly ongoing loan growth. Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted noninterest income rose 3.3% from the fourth quarter, largely because of significantly higher mortgage banking revenue. This was partially offset by lower credit and debit card revenue, merchant processing revenue, deposit charges, and ATM revenue due to a classification change. We expect mortgage banking revenue to decline in the second half of 2012 because we believe margins on mortgage production will compress from their currently elevated levels. Expenses declined 5.0% from the fourth quarter, but most of the decline resulted from the inclusion of a $130 million litigation accrual concerning mortgage servicing matters in the fourth quarter. Excluding possible further litigation accruals, we believe that expenses will rise modestly in 2012 on a year-over-year basis but that operating leverage will remain positive. Average total loans rose 1.5% from the previous quarter and 6.3% year over year (excluding acquisitions), largely because of market share gains and higher consumer and commercial loan growth. We believe USB will continue to garner loans, partially as a result of customer loan growth and USB’s participation in the syndicated loan market. Net charge-offs declined 8.2% from the previous quarter, and USB released $90 million in reserves (versus $125 million in the previous quarter), reflecting improving credit quality. Notably, allowance to nonperforming assets (excluding covered assets) was 199% at the end of the first quarter, versus 191% the previous quarter. Based on declining nonperforming assets, we believe net charge-offs will continue to decrease in 2012, but at a slower pace than in 2011. USB’s Tier 1 common ratio was 8.7% at the end of the first quarter, up 10 basis points from the previous quarter. The company estimates its Basel III Tier 1 common ratio at 8.4%. Share repurchases and dividends totaled 66% of earnings in the first quarter. We expect share repurchases and dividends to comprise up to 60%-80% of USB’s earnings on an ongoing basis. Still, we believe that USB’s risk-adjusted capital ratio, as measured by Standard & Poor‘s, will rise modestly to 8.2%-8.7% during the next 12-18 months.