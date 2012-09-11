S&P assigns 'bbb+' rtg to New America $1b unsecd nts

Sept 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘BBB+’ issue rating to News America Inc.’s proposed $1 billion 10-year unsecured notes. The company has earmarked proceeds for general corporate purposes, which we believe could include recent acquisitions and costs associated with the spin-off. News America Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of News Corp., which has guaranteed the issues. The new issue rating is on CreditWatch with negative implications, as are the existing ratings on News Corp., including our ‘BBB+’ corporate credit rating on the company. We placed the ratings on CreditWatch Negative on July 18, 2011. Resolution of the CreditWatch listing will hinge on our assessment of information in relation to investigations in the U.K. and U.S. regarding phone-hacking and bribery allegations, and steps the company is taking to address identified governance and operating control deficiencies. We currently expect to resolve the CreditWatch in the fall and believe downgrade potential on News Corp. is limited to one notch. Key rating factors that will influence our view of the remaining media and entertainment entity will include financial policy and News Corp.’s long-term commitment to credit quality, specifically regarding its leverage threshold and shareholder return policy. In fiscal 2013, we expect a benefit from political advertising, significant carriage renewals for its cable networks, and healthy pricing gains at the Fox network. We expect these positives to be partly offset by weakness at Sky Italia because of tough economic conditions, as well as potential pressure on audience ratings and ad revenue at the Fox network and Fox-owned and operated stations if its prime-time ratings leader, “American Idol,” exhibits ongoing viewing losses. For the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2012, revenue fell 6.6% while EBITDA (including dividends received and restructuring charges) fell 9%. Growth in cable networks was more than offset by declines in publishing, film and at Sky Italia. Balance-sheet gross debt to EBITDA was about 2.1x as of June 30, 2012, down from 2.3x in the year-ago period because of EBITDA growth. Pension- and lease-adjusted gross debt plus all debt-like elements to lease- and pension-adjusted EBITDA was about 2.5x. Leverage increases to about 2.6x pro forma for the transaction. Assuming all existing debt will remain at the entertainment-based entity after the spin-off, pro forma debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases, pensions, letters of credit, and guarantees) by our estimate would increase to roughly 3.0x, from 2.6x as of June 30, 2012 (excluding any assumptions around the allocation of operating leases). Under our base-case scenario, we believe this ratio could improve to 2.7x in fiscal 2013 based on growth in the remaining businesses, still under our current 3.25x leverage threshold for the existing company.(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on News Corp., published June 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies’ Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST News Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/-- New Ratings News America Inc. Senior Unsecured $1 bil nts due 2022 BBB+/Watch Neg