TEXT-Fitch says Goldman's operating results post solid recovery
April 17, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch says Goldman's operating results post solid recovery

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 17 - First-quarter 2012 (1Q‘12) operating results for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) were generally in line with Fitch Ratings’ assumptions: a solid recovery in revenues and operating profits from 4Q‘11, conservative liquidity management and continued growth in capital measures. The latest results have no rating implications. Revenues and profits rebounded from 4Q‘11 which had been affected by difficult market conditions combined with typical seasonal slowdown. The latest quarter was characterized by general spread tightening in fixed income markets, improved equity markets and significantly higher customer activity compared with 4Q‘11. As expected, results were below 1Q‘11 levels, a period of strong performance for the industry. In particular, fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) revenues were significantly below 1Q‘11, while comparing quite well on a linked quarter basis. Positively, Goldman was able to reduce costs year-over-year reflecting the benefits of operating efficiency initiatives. Fitch recognizes that capital market results are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines when market conditions become more challenging. In addition, Goldman and its peers face regulatory headwinds including implementation of the Volcker Rule and Basel III requirements. Goldman continues to manage liquidity at a conservative level, while focusing on building capital. Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities and cash, stood at $171bn (18% of total assets) at quarter end, in line with the year-end 2011 level. Goldman’s Tier I common ratio improved further to 12.9% compared with 12.1% at year-end 2011. This ratio will likely continue to compare favorably to the average of the large U.S. banks (not all have reported yet). Under Basel III, Goldman’s Tier I common ratio stood at approximately 8%. Fitch anticipates growth in this ratio over time due to internal capital generation combined with efforts to more efficiently manage risk assets.

