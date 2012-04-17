TEXT-S&P rates Wabash National

Overview

-- Wabash National Corp. intends to secure a $300 million term loan and issue $150 million in convertible notes to fund its acquisition of Walker Group Holding, a manufacturer of liquid tank trailers and vessel containment equipment.

-- The acquisition of Walker has the potential to transform Wabash into a more profitable company, with less volatile cash flow and the greater end market diversity.

-- We are assigning our preliminary ‘B+’ corporate credit rating to Wabash, which we believe captures both the likely benefits of the acquisition, such as Walker’s contribution of higher margins, as well as Wabash’s much lower profitability and the uncertainty in how quickly and successfully Walker can integrated into Wabash.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Walker’s results will be consistent with recent history and that demand for trailers will continue to grow in 2012. Rating Action On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its preliminary ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on Lafayette, Indiana-based Wabash National Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned or preliminary ‘B+’ issue-level and preliminary ‘4’ recovery ratings on the company’s $300 million term loan B, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect our view of Wabash National Corp.’s business profile as “weak” and the financial profile as “aggressive”. We believe the acquisition of Walker has the potential to transform Wabash into a more profitable company with steady cash flow and the opportunity to expand into new end markets and into other regions and countries. We expect positive sales growth in 2012, boosted by solid North American trailer and aftermarket demand. Moreover, Wabash continues to take actions to improve its commodity cost recovery mechanisms in the Wabash segment. We believe some cost synergies with Walker are possible in the next 12 months and that free cash flow should enable some voluntary debt reduction over the next few years. We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise over 10% in 2012. For example, FTR Associates is projecting trailer production in North America to increase by 18% in 2012. Still, the strength of recovery in commercial-vehicle demand remains subject to the sustainability of economic recovery in many markets and we believe sluggish economic news could slow the growth in trailer orders. Although the average age of the equipment has reached record highs of almost 9 years, we believe trucking companies could allow their fleets to age further in this economic cycle if the recovery in freight tonnage falters. The company is seeking a $300 million term loan and plans to issue $150 million in convertible bonds to fund the acquisition of Walker Holdings Group. While this is a steep rise in its debt level compared with its existing indebtedness, we estimate that the company’s adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 4.0x. If the combination of the two businesses is successfully executed, leverage and other credit measures may be better than expected and could eventually fall in a range that would support a modestly higher rating. Wabash’s trailer segment faces difficult industry conditions characterized by strong competition, constant pricing pressure, high cyclicality and thin margins. Its Commercial Trailer Products business is by far its largest segment, at 82% of total revenue in 2011. Holding about 21% to 23% of the trailer market in North America, Wabash has the number-one market share for trailers. Its products include dry vans, platform trailers, refrigerated trailers, specialty trailers, and used trailers. The Diversified Products business was 8% of total revenue in 2011 and includes Wabash Composites, Wabash Energy and Environment Solutions and Wabash Wood Products. Making up 10% of total revenue in 2011, the Retail business sells new and used trailers and provides replacement parts and maintenance services. In 2011, the top five customers comprised 32% of its consolidated revenue. Walker is a leading and much more profitable liquid tank manufacturer. The customer base of Walker does not appear to overlap with that of Wabash; its end markets include Chemicals, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Energy, Aviation and Pharmaceuticals. Walker’s position as the No. 1 manufacturer of liquid tank trailers and truck-mounted liquid tanks in North America strengthens its bargaining and staying power against smaller competitors. Moreover, with its top five customers representing about 14% of total revenue in 2011, Walker has less customer concentration than Wabash. Although with 87% of its business in the U.S. in 2011, the company’s global presence remains modest. Wabash’s competitive position is based on a number of factors. It has cultivated long-term relationships with major carriers and roughly half of the top 50 for-hire fleets are customers. Wabash offers a wide range of commercial trailer products. It has brought to market innovative products, such as its DuraPlate technology, which extends service life and lowers the total cost of ownership when compared to standard trailers. Still, these positives for the company must be seen in the context that it operates in an intensely competitive industry and generates thin margins and highlights the potential benefits of the Walker acquisition in boosting margins and diversifying its business. Moreover, mindful of the highly cyclical nature of the trailer business, management intends to pursue a prudent financial policy and is targeting a long-term leverage goal of 2.0x, which would provide a meaningful cushion in the face of a downturn. Liquidity We believe Wabash has “adequate” sources of liquidity (according to our criteria) to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Wabash’s liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect Wabash’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- Wabash has comfortably adequate headroom under the proposed financial covenants.

-- Because of the company’s good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. As of March 31, 2012, sources of liquidity included, on a pro forma basis, availability of about $124 million under its ABL revolver credit facility. We believe Wabash will generate over $50 million in positive free operating cash flow in 2012. The proposed credit facility will contain two financial covenants: a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum fixed charge ratio. We expect capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue to remain limited, below 2%. Recovery analysis We are assigning a preliminary ‘B+’ issue rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) and preliminary ‘4’ recovery rating to the company’s proposed $300 million senior secured term loan facility. The recovery rating is ‘4’, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. For the full recovery analysis, please see the related recovery report on Wabash to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Wabash can maintain leverage under 4.0x and generate positive free operating cash flow in the year ahead. This assumes management will realize significantly higher levels of EBITDA because of the contribution of Walker’s higher margins in 2012 and beyond. We could raise our rating if we believe Wabash can keep leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis. To do so, we would need more evidence that the post-acquisition Wabash is capable of remaining profitable and generating some cash in a typical downturn despite the thin profitability and track record of cash use by the legacy Wabash business. We could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation turns negative for consecutive quarters, or if debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, exceeds 4x. For example, we estimate debt to EBITDA could reach this threshold if Wabash’s gross margins falls below 10% and revenue declines 10%. This could be caused by deeper than expected weakness in the North American trailer demand, resulting in lower production or a reversal of good results from Walker. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Wabash National Corp. New Rating; Outlook Action Wabash National Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+(prelim)/Stable/-- $300 mil. senior secured debt B+(prelim) Recovery rating 4(prelim)