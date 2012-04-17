TEXT-S&P cuts OnCure Medical Corp to B

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. radiation therapy company OnCure Medical Corp. has not met our adjusted EBITDA or cash flow expectations in light of weakening volumes, increased costs related to repair and maintenance, and professional services fees. -- OnCure also could lose its management services agreement (MSA) with its second-largest affiliated physician group (by revenue), ICON. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B', reflecting our expectation that leverage will remain above 7x and that cash flow will be negligible in 2012, even if the ICON contract is renegotiated. -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on OnCure's second-lien notes to 'B-' from 'B', in accordance with or notching criteria. The '4' recovery rating on the notes is unchanged. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA generation will be lackluster in 2012, but that liquidity will not deteriorate further. We expect OnCure to retain some capacity to borrow under its revolving credit facility to supplement negligible cash flow. Rating Action On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 'B' corporate credit rating on OnCure Medical Corp. to 'B-'. The outlook remains stable. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien notes to a 'B-' from a 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria. The '4' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged. These actions reflect financial performance below our expectations for 2011, and minimal forecasted improvements in leverage levels and cash flow over the next year. Rationale The rating on Englewood, Colo.-based OnCure Medical Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect OnCure to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk such as the recent Medicare payment cut to radiation treatment providers for 2012. We expect OnCure's total revenue to decrease by 2.5% for 2012, primarily from the impact of the Medicare rate cut. EBITDA margins are projected to decrease by 200-250 basis points, because we consider the majority of OnCure's expenses as fixed in nature and difficult to rationalize to lower revenue levels. We do not expect OnCure to generate positive discretionary cash flow, with low-single-digit operating cash flow used to fund approximately $5 million of annual maintenance capital expenditures. These projections assume OnCure can maintain its relationship with ICON. Our expectations incorporate the risk of tightened liquidity, if OnCure experiences a drop in EBITDA requiring a draw on its revolving credit facility. A fixed-charge covenant will be in effect upon drawing on the facility, which would be pressured if OnCure sees a 20% drop in EBITDA. We view OnCure's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our forecast of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 8.2x at the end of 2012, up from 7.6 at 2011, and materially higher than our original expectation of leverage around 5x. We have not forecast any acquisition activity; however, it remains a possibility as OnCure tries to expand its footprint. Our forecast is for negative free operating cash flow for 2012, compared to our prior-year estimate of approximately $6 million. We do not expect any shareholder dividends. We view the company's business risk as vulnerable; OnCure operates in the highly fragmented and competitive radiation therapy (oncology) market, has a modest revenue base of only $100 million with geographic, contract, and technology concentration, and faces ongoing reimbursement concerns. OnCure provides outpatient radiation oncology services in its 38 treatment centers in three states (16 in California, 18 in Florida, and four in Indiana). Some group concentration exists with the top two group practices representing 25% and 13% of revenues, respectively. ICON, the second-largest physician group notified OnCure last July that it intended to terminate its MSA with OnCure in fall 2011. The two sides are still performing under the terms of the contract as they work toward a resolution. Our base-case scenario contemplates an eventual renegotiation with ICON, with a modest negative impact in 2012. No other material MSAs are up for renewal until 2016. About 45% of OnCure's revenue is derived from government reimbursement, with nearly 40% of its total revenue from Medicare and 6% from Medicaid. We believe Medicaid is constantly under pressure, because rising health care costs are a key reason many states are having budgetary issues. The uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending subjects OnCure to federal regulatory risk. OnCure saw substantial management turnover in recent years: We view this as a credit risk, because of the numerous operating challenges. George P. McGinn, Jr. was appointed president and CEO on Nov. 28, 2011; he is OnCure's third CEO in the previous two years. The company's chief development officer resigned effective Jan. 6, 2012. Liquidity OnCure's liquidity is now less than adequate. Sources of cash likely will exceed uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of OnCure's liquidity are: -- Assuming a minimum of $5 million of revolver availability, sources will exceed uses by over 1.5x over the next 12-24 months; -- Sources of liquidity include about $7 million of balance sheet cash and access to the company's $40 million revolving credit facility, subject to a 1.0x fixed charge covenant that would be in effect should the revolver be utilized; -- Given a 20% drop in EBITDA, we expect covenant headroom to be extremely thin if OnCure needs to draw its revolving credit facility and the fixed-charge covenant become effective; -- Uses are primarily for maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $5 million; and -- No significant debt maturities until 2015. Recovery analysis The rating on the company's second-lien notes is now 'B-'(the same as the corporate credit rating on OnCure), and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on OnCure, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable rating outlook on OnCure incorporates our expectation that ongoing operating challenges given sluggish volume trends and reimbursement cuts will prevent material improvement in leverage levels or cash flow in the near term. We expect OnCure to retain some capacity to borrow under its revolving credit facility to supplement negligible cash flow. We could lower our rating if OnCure does not maintain its MSA with ICON, and if negative free cash flow generation leads to restricted revolver access, further pressuring liquidity. While likely a longer term prospect, we could raise our rating if OnCure demonstrates a stabilizing trend in operating measures, characterized by sequentially improving revenues, EBITDA expansion, and positive discretionary cash flow. We This may be achievable with a 300 basis point increase in its EBITDA margin above our 27% estimate for 2012, driven by increasing volumes and a stabilized reimbursement environment. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From OnCure Medical Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- OnCure Holdings, Inc. Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 4 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)