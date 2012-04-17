TEXT-S&P affirms Hub International 'B' rating

Overview -- HUB International Ltd. (HUB) is seeking to amend and extend its senior secured term loans and revolving credit facilities. -- We are affirming our 'B' counterparty credit ratings on HUB reflecting the fact that HUB has continued to meet our performance expectations and that the capital restructuring does not materially change the company's credit protection measures. -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed senior secured facilities and raising our issue-level rating on HUB's existing senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'B', reflecting our view of a higher enterprise valuation for the company in our simulated default scenario. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that we expect the company's performance to continue to improve modestly in 2012 through organic and inorganic earnings growth. Rating Action On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' counterparty credit rating on HUB International Ltd. (HUB). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B' counterparty credit rating on HUB) to the company's planned senior secured term loans, consisting of a $731 million term loan B at LIBOR plus 450 basis points (bps) due June 2017, a $196 million incremental term loan B at LIBOR plus 475 bps due December 2017, and $100 million U.S. revolver at LIBOR plus 450 bps due June 2016 (the company is also amending its unrated Canadian revolver to be due in 2016 at the same pricing). We have assigned the debt a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also revised our recovery rating on HUB's existing senior secured credit facilities to '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3' and raised our issue ratings on this debt to 'B+' from 'B' in accordance with our notching criteria for recovery ratings. HUB's existing senior secured facilities consist of a $731 million term loan B at LIBOR plus 250 basis points (bps) due June 2014, a $196 million incremental term loan B at LIBOR plus 475 bps due June 2014, and $100 million U.S. revolver at LIBOR plus 250 bps due June 2013 (the company also has an unrated senior secured Canadian revolver at LIBOR plus 475 due June 2014). Lastly, we affirmed our 'CCC+' senior unsecured debt rating to the company's unsecured facilities. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation for a negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The counterparty credit rating affirmation on HUB reflects the fact that the company's total debt levels will remain unchanged following the proposed debt offerings, because the planned senior secured term loan and revolving credit facilities are extensions and repricings of HUB's existing senior secured facilities of the same dollar amount. Of note, the company is proposing to amend the entire amounts of its respective senior secured facilities--however, the amounts that are unextended by lenders under the proposed transaction will remain outstanding under the existing respective facilities (the extended term loans will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured credit facilities and be subject to the same financial covenant maintenance performance tests). While total debt levels will remain unchanged, the proposed transaction does qualitatively improve HUB's financial leverage by extending part of its 2013 and 2014 maturities by another two to three years. Offsetting this benefit, the company's debt servicing costs will increase moderately as a result of the transaction (by about 12% annually if the entire proposed loan amounts are extended, and excluding the effect of the company's interest rate swaps). The affirmation also reflects our view that HUB has continued to meet our performance expectations over this past year. Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA grew considerably to $254 million in 2011 from $226 million in 2010, stemming from positive commission and fee organic revenue growth of 2.1%, profitable acquisition-related earnings, and sustained margins. Accordingly, despite slightly higher debt levels in 2011 (the company tapped into about $97 million of its U.S. and Canadian revolvers in 2011), the company was able to demonstrate slight improvement in its credit fundamentals in 2011 with financial leverage and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 6.9x and 1.8x, respectively, compared with 7.4x and 1.5x in 2010. Moreover, we expect HUB's credit metrics to continue to improve modestly in 2012, since we believe the company will be able to offset its moderately higher debt servicing costs by maintaining favorable organic and inorganic growth trends during the year. Our revised senior secured recovery rating of '2' and resultant rating upgrade on HUB's senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' reflects our reevaluation of the company's enterprise value in our simulated default scenario. We have increased our EBITDA multiple to value the company due to our belief that improving insurance pricing and economic fundamentals will benefit HUB's market valuation if the company were to reorganize. The counterparty credit rating on HUB reflects the company's weak credit protection measures, low-quality balance sheet, and the execution risk related to its debt-funded acquisition strategy. Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are HUB's success in enhancing its competitive position through its acquisition strategy, its good earnings diversification within the brokerage arena, and a consistent history of favorable operating results and margins relative to its peers. Outlook We expect that HUB's organic revenue growth trend will continue to improve modestly in 2012--in the positive low-single-digit area--stemming from continued stabilizing pricing and exposure trends in the company's markets and its implementation of successful sales strategies. We believe EBITDA margins will likely remain favorable relative to rated peers, at near 30%, as it continues to pursue strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiencies. Further, we expect HUB to make acquisitions that will add at least $80 million in revenue in 2012 (on an annualized revenue basis), targeting U.S., Canadian, and possibly other international opportunities. We also expect credit metrics to continue to improve modestly in 2012, because we believe HUB will be able to offset moderately higher debt servicing costs (arising from the proposed transaction) through earnings growth (both organic and inorganic). Specifically, we expect debt to last-12-month EBITDA of less than 7x and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 1.8x-2.2x for full-year 2012. We believe HUB should also generate healthy positive cash flows from operations, maintain a cushion of unrestricted cash of at least $50 million, and remain comfortably in compliance with its restrictive covenants. We could lower the ratings over the next 12 months if HUB doesn't meet our performance expectations, is not disciplined or successful in its acquisition strategy, or displays more-aggressive financial management. On the other hand, if the company's performance significantly exceeds our expectations, we would consider raising the rating. 