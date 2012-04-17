FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Hub International 'B' rating

Overview	
     -- HUB International Ltd. (HUB) is seeking to amend and extend
its senior secured term loans and revolving credit facilities.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' counterparty credit ratings on HUB reflecting 	
the fact that HUB has continued to meet our performance expectations and that 	
the capital restructuring does not materially change the company's credit 	
protection measures.	
     -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating to the 	
company's proposed senior secured facilities and raising our issue-level 	
rating on HUB's existing senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'B', 	
reflecting our view of a higher enterprise valuation for the company in our 	
simulated default scenario.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that we expect the company's 	
performance to continue to improve modestly in 2012 through organic and 	
inorganic earnings growth.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
counterparty credit rating on HUB International Ltd. (HUB). The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating (one notch higher 	
than our 'B' counterparty credit rating on HUB) to the company's planned 	
senior secured term loans, consisting of a $731 million term loan B at LIBOR 	
plus 450 basis points (bps) due June 2017, a $196 million incremental term 	
loan B at LIBOR plus 475 bps due December 2017, and $100 million U.S. revolver 	
at LIBOR plus 450 bps due June 2016 (the company is also amending its unrated 	
Canadian revolver to be due in 2016 at the same pricing). We have assigned the 	
debt a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial 	
(70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.	
	
We also revised our recovery rating on HUB's existing senior secured credit 	
facilities to '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial (70%-90%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3' and raised 	
our issue ratings on this debt to 'B+' from 'B' in accordance with our 	
notching criteria for recovery ratings. HUB's existing senior secured 	
facilities consist of a $731 million term loan B at LIBOR plus 250 basis 	
points (bps) due June 2014, a $196 million incremental term loan B at LIBOR 	
plus 475 bps due June 2014, and $100 million U.S. revolver at LIBOR plus 250 	
bps due June 2013 (the company also has an unrated senior secured Canadian 	
revolver at LIBOR plus 475 due June 2014).	
	
Lastly, we affirmed our 'CCC+' senior unsecured debt rating to the company's 	
unsecured facilities. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our 	
expectation for a negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The counterparty credit rating affirmation on HUB reflects the fact that the 	
company's total debt levels will remain unchanged following the proposed debt 	
offerings, because the planned senior secured term loan and revolving credit 	
facilities are extensions and repricings of HUB's existing senior secured 	
facilities of the same dollar amount. Of note, the company is proposing to 	
amend the entire amounts of its respective senior secured facilities--however, 	
the amounts that are unextended by lenders under the proposed transaction will 	
remain outstanding under the existing respective facilities (the extended term 	
loans will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured credit facilities 	
and be subject to the same financial covenant maintenance performance tests). 	
While total debt levels will remain unchanged, the proposed transaction does 	
qualitatively improve HUB's financial leverage by extending part of its 2013 	
and 2014 maturities by another two to three years. Offsetting this benefit, 	
the company's debt servicing costs will increase moderately as a result of the 	
transaction (by about 12% annually if the entire proposed loan amounts are 	
extended, and excluding the effect of the company's interest rate swaps).	
	
The affirmation also reflects our view that HUB has continued to meet our 	
performance expectations over this past year. Standard & Poor's adjusted 	
EBITDA grew considerably to $254 million in 2011 from $226 million in 2010, 	
stemming from positive commission and fee organic revenue growth of 2.1%, 	
profitable acquisition-related earnings, and sustained margins. Accordingly, 	
despite slightly higher debt levels in 2011 (the company tapped into about $97 	
million of its U.S. and Canadian revolvers in 2011), the company was able to 	
demonstrate slight improvement in its credit fundamentals in 2011 with 	
financial leverage and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 6.9x and 1.8x, 	
respectively, compared with 7.4x and 1.5x in 2010. Moreover, we expect HUB's 	
credit metrics to continue to improve modestly in 2012, since we believe the 	
company will be able to offset its moderately higher debt servicing costs by 	
maintaining favorable organic and inorganic growth trends during the year.	
	
Our revised senior secured recovery rating of '2' and resultant rating upgrade 	
on HUB's senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' reflects our reevaluation of 	
the company's enterprise value in our simulated default scenario. We have 	
increased our EBITDA multiple to value the company due to our belief that 	
improving insurance pricing and economic fundamentals will benefit HUB's 	
market valuation if the company were to reorganize.	
	
The counterparty credit rating on HUB reflects the company's weak credit 	
protection measures, low-quality balance sheet, and the execution risk related 	
to its debt-funded acquisition strategy. Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses 	
are HUB's success in enhancing its competitive position through its acquisition
strategy, its good earnings diversification within the brokerage arena, and a
consistent history of favorable operating results and margins relative to its
peers.	
	
Outlook	
We expect that HUB's organic revenue growth trend will continue to improve 	
modestly in 2012--in the positive low-single-digit area--stemming from 	
continued stabilizing pricing and exposure trends in the company's markets and 	
its implementation of successful sales strategies. We believe EBITDA margins 	
will likely remain favorable relative to rated peers, at near 30%, as it 	
continues to pursue strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiencies. 	
Further, we expect HUB to make acquisitions that will add at least $80 million 	
in revenue in 2012 (on an annualized revenue basis), targeting U.S., Canadian, 	
and possibly other international opportunities.	
	
We also expect credit metrics to continue to improve modestly in 2012, because 	
we believe HUB will be able to offset moderately higher debt servicing costs 	
(arising from the proposed transaction) through earnings growth (both organic 	
and inorganic). Specifically, we expect debt to last-12-month EBITDA of less 	
than 7x and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 1.8x-2.2x for full-year 2012. We 	
believe HUB should also generate healthy positive cash flows from operations, 	
maintain a cushion of unrestricted cash of at least $50 million, and remain 	
comfortably in compliance with its restrictive covenants.	
	
We could lower the ratings over the next 12 months if HUB doesn't meet our 	
performance expectations, is not disciplined or successful in its acquisition 	
strategy, or displays more-aggressive financial management. On the other hand, 	
if the company's performance significantly exceeds our expectations, we would 	
consider raising the rating. The company could demonstrate this if it exhibits 	
leverage of 5x or below and EBITDA interest coverage of 3x or above.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
HUB International Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        B/Stable/--        	
	
HUB International Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               	
 Subordinated                           CCC+               	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
HUB International Ltd.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B	
	
New Rating	
	
HUB International Ltd.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$196 mil incremental term loan B    B+	
  bank ln due 2017	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$731 mil term loan B bank ln due    B+                 	
  2017	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$100 mil revolver bank ln due 2016  B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
HUB International Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+	
  Recovery Rating                       6	
 Subordinated                           CCC+	
  Recovery Rating                       6	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised	
                                        To                 From	
HUB International Ltd.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$625 mil term B bank ln due 2014    B+                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3	
  US$200 mil fltg rate bank ln due      B+                 B	
  2014                            	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3	
  US$100 mil rev bank ln due 2013       B+                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3	
  US$140 mil delayed draw term bank     B+                 B	
  ln due 2014                     	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3

