TEXT-S&P cuts Custody Receipt Related to National Collegiate Student Loan 2006-2
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Custody Receipt Related to National Collegiate Student Loan 2006-2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on Custody Receipt Related To $169,520,000 Of National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-2’s class A-4 floating-rate student loan asset-backed notes due Sept. 25, 2031, to ‘B- (sf)’ from ‘BBB (sf)’ and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating on the custody receipts is dependent on the higher of the ratings on (i) the underlying security, National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-2’s class A-4 floating-rate student loan asset-backed notes due Sept. 25, 2031 (‘B- (sf)'); and (ii) the insurance provider, Ambac Assurance Corp. (NR). Today’s rating actions follow the April 5, 2012, lowering of our ‘BBB (sf)’ rating on the underlying security to ‘B- (sf)’ and its subsequent removal from CreditWatch with negative implications. We may take subsequent rating actions on the custody receipts due to changes in our rating on the underlying security. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

