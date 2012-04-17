FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates JSL S.A. proposed debentures
April 17, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates JSL S.A. proposed debentures

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 17 - On April 16, 2012, Fitch Ratings assigned a Long-Term National
Rating of 'A-(bra)' to JSL S.A.'s (JSL) expected unsecured debentures issuance
in the amount of BRL200 million due in 2015. The proceeds from this issuance
will be used to strengthen the company's working capital. 	
	
The assigned rating to the debentures is one notch below the corporate rating 	
due to their structural subordination in relation to most of JSL's debt, which 	
is secured by its fleet. 	
	
JSL's ratings reflect its strong business profile, supported by a leading 	
position in the Brazilian logistics industry and diversified service portfolio, 	
and its resilient operating performance over the last years. Leverage is 	
considered high due to the combination of the company's ongoing growth strategy 	
and its recent acquisition of Schio S.A. (Schio), besides the incorporation of 	
Simpar Concessionarias Ltda. JSL's main challenge is to effectively convert its 	
business expansion into operating cash flow generation in order to reduce net 	
leverage ratio, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, to around 3.5 times (x) from 	
4.2x on a pro forma basis (including both transactions). JSL's strong commitment	
to maintain adequate liquidity vis-a-vis short-term obligations is fully 	
incorporated into the ratings. 	
	
JSL's ratings are constrained by the company's close correlation between its 	
business and the macroeconomic conditions in Brazil; the capital-intensive 	
nature of its business; and by the company's aggressive growth strategy. These 	
factors have resulted in a recurring need to access funding to finance negative 	
free cash flow (FCF). 	
	
Prominent Market Position and Diversified Service Portfolio  	
	
JSL's diversified services portfolio with operations in multiple sectors of the 	
economy, coupled with its long-term contracts for most of its revenues, 	
partially mitigate the company's exposure to volatile economic conditions. JSL's	
business strategy is to offer a diversified portfolio of logistics services 	
through an integrated operating platform that gives it a significant competitive	
advantage as compared with other players that operate a single service. JSL's 	
significant operating scale has made it an important purchaser of light vehicles	
and trucks, reinforcing its bargaining power over industry competitors. The 	
services offered by the company in 2011 included those dedicated to the supply 	
chain (56% of its gross revenue); fleet management and outsourcing (21%), 	
passenger transportation (12%), and general cargo transportation (9%).	
	
Growth Strategy Pressures FCF	
	
JSL's expansion over the past few years was mainly based upon organic growth, by	
adding new services and clients, and building up its fleet. Between 2007 and 	
2011, company's net revenue, excluding vehicle sales, increased by 123%, 	
reaching BRL2.3 billion, while the fleet increased by 117%. During that same 	
period, operating cash generation, measured by EBITDA, rose from BRL198 million 	
to BRL431 million.	
	
In 2011, JSL reported strong cash flow from operations (CFFO), of BRL408 	
million, compared to BRL290 million and BRL185 million recorded in 2010 and 	
2009, respectively. The company is still reporting negative FCF, mainly due to 	
its  business growth and the capital-intensive nature of the business. During 	
that same period, JSL reported negative FCF of BRL372 million, as a result of 	
the BRL758 million of capital expenditures. Fitch expects that the company will 	
continue to report negative FCFs as its operations expand, albeit at lower 	
levels due to the stronger cash flow generation as a result of previously made 	
investments.	
	
High Leverage	
	
JSL's credit metrics are high for its rating category. JSL reported leverage, as	
measured by total debt/EBITDA, of 5.5x, and net debt/EBITDA of 3.3x in 2011. In 	
2010, the ratios were 4.7x and 3.3x, respectively. On a pro forma basis, 	
considering Schio and Simpar, JSL's leverage is 5.1x, while, on a net basis, it 	
is 4.2x. Fitch expects that the increase in operating cash flow results in net 	
leverage reduction to near 3.5x over the medium term. 	
	
JSL's leverage relative to its fleet market value is solid. The company reports 	
a fleet market value of approximately BRL2.1 billion, corresponding to 1.1x its 	
net debt. Nevertheless, the company's potential flexibility is limited given the	
low percentage (18%) of its fleet that is free of fiduciary liens. 	
	
Maintenance of Strong Liquidity is Essential	
	
JSL's adequate liquidity vis-a-vis its short-term debt is fundamental in 	
supporting the company's ratings. On a pro forma basis, on Dec. 31, 2011, the 	
company recorded total debt of BRL2.5 billion, with BRL448 million of cash and 	
marketable securities and BRL556.5 million of short-term debt. The current 	
debenture issuance, with a firm guarantee of placement, should be used for 	
working capital reinforcement. 	
	
Key Rating Drivers 	
	
The ratings could benefit from a higher-than-expected level of cash flow 	
generation leading to a sustained reduction in leverage which, coupled with the 	
maintenance of a strong cash position could affect JSL's credit quality 	
positively. The ratings may be negatively pressured by new acquisitions, 	
significant reduction in the market value of its fleet and by a less favorable 	
macroeconomic environment. Increased exposure to refinancing risks in case of 	
any significant deterioration in liquidity could also pressure JSL's ratings. 	
	
Fitch currently rates JSL as follows: 	
--Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-' (BB minus);	
--Local Currency IDR 'BB-' (BB minus);	
--Long-Term National Rating 'A(bra)';	
--3rd debentures issuance due in 2016 'A-(bra)' 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

