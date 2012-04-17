TEXT-S&P rates MBI Energy Services

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S.-based oilfield services company MBI Energy Services Inc. is issuing $250 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. We expect proceeds from the offering to be used to pay down existing debt and for general corporate purposes. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to MBI and a 'B' issue-level rating to the company's senior unsecured notes. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that MBI's performance will continue to benefit from continued activity growth in the Bakken over the intermediate term. Rating Action On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Belfield, North Dakota-based MBI Energy Services Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate rating) to MBI's planned $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We assigned the notes a '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on MBI Energy Services Inc. (MBI) reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's relatively small scale, limited product and geographic diversity, and its position in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive and competitive industry. Ratings also reflect the company's meaningful exposure to oil-directed development activities, high proportion of production-related revenues, adequate liquidity, and moderate debt leverage. MBI is an oilfield service company that focuses on providing fluid management, logistics, and well intervention services to exploration and production companies. The company's business lines include fresh water procurement and fluid delivery, frac tank and fluid storage, fluid removal and disposal, crude oil hauling, proppant and other logistics services, cased hole wireline, workover, and swabbing. In addition to the company's fleet of 178 water and 118 crude hauling trucks, the company has brokering arrangements with over 655 owner-operated trucks. While the company is primarily focused on the Bakken Shale in North Dakota, it also has operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania, Niobrara in Wyoming, and the Eagle ford Shale in South Texas. Standard & Poor's views MBI's business profile as vulnerable given its competitive position in the volatile oilfield services sector. The company's main business line, fluid and logistics services, faces significant competitive pressures and has limited barriers to entry. Operators face low switching costs and largely differentiate service providers on the basis of price and reliability. Further, the company has limited geographic diversity, deriving over 90% of its revenues from the oil-focused Bakken Shale in North Dakota. This concentration exposes the company to potentially significant declines in operating performance should oil prices decline materially from currently strong levels. Despite these concerns, the company has meaningful exposure to oil-directed development activities, a high proportion of production-related revenues, and a highly variable cost structure. Given strong oil prices, the company's primary operating basin, the Bakken Shale, has seen an over 30% increase in rig counts since the end of 2010. Our baseline economic forecast suggests that oil prices will remain at levels supportive of continued expansion over the intermediate term. The company has a moderate degree of protection from cyclical pressures as it derives 44% of revenues from production-related activities which are relatively resilient in weak hydrocarbon pricing environments. In addition, the company generates slightly less than half of its revenues from its brokerage operations. In the event of a downturn in services volume, margin pressure is somewhat mitigated through the realization of a greater proportion of higher margin revenues from the company's owned fleet of trucks. We view MBI's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its adequate liquidity, moderate debt leverage and our estimate that the company will largely fund capital spending and working capital investment through internal cash generation in 2012. Assuming current year revenue growth (pro forma for recently completed acquisitions) of approximately 50% and EBITDA margins of slightly less than 17%, we project that MBI will generate slightly more than $100 million of EBITDA in 2012. Funds from operations of about $70 million should approximate currently anticipated levels of capital spending and working capital investment in the current year. Absent further acquisitions, the company should have substantially full availability under its revolving credit facility. We estimate that leverage will remain well-within our expectations for the rating category in 2012. Following the closing of the notes issuance, MBI's adjusted debt will be slightly more than $260 million. Given our expectations for EBITDA generation, we anticipate that leverage will likely remain in the mid-2x area, absent further acquisition activity. Liquidity We view MBI's liquidity as "adequate". Key elements of MBI's liquidity profile include: -- Upon closing of proposed notes issuance, MBI will have almost full availability on its $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017. -- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance with the facility's financial covenants, which require MBI to maintain a cash flow leverage ratio of no greater than 3.5x and an interest coverage ratio of no less than 3.0x. -- We project the company's funds from operations will approximate capital expenditures and working capital investment in 2012. -- The company has no near-term debt maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on MBI, to be published after this release. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that MBI's performance will continue to benefit from continued activity growth in the Bakken over the intermediate term. Near-term positive rating actions are unlikely given our assessment of the company's business risk profile. We could lower the rating if MBI's debt/EBITDAX ratio exceeds 6.0x for a sustained period, which would most likely occur as a result of a large debt-financed acquisition or a major pullback in the development of the Bakken due to lower oil prices. For this threshold to be breached in 2012, EBITDA would need to decline by more than 50% from currently anticipated levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Stable MBI Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured US$250 mil sr nts due 2020 B Recovery Rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)