April 17, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates MBI Energy Services

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
    Overview	
     -- U.S.-based oilfield services company MBI Energy Services Inc. is 	
issuing $250 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. We expect proceeds 	
from the offering to be used to pay down existing debt and for general 	
corporate purposes.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to MBI and a 'B' 	
issue-level rating to the company's senior unsecured notes.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that MBI's performance will 	
continue to benefit from continued activity growth in the Bakken over the 	
intermediate term.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating to Belfield, North Dakota-based MBI Energy Services 	
Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
We also assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate rating) 	
to MBI's planned $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We assigned the 	
notes a '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 	
50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.  	
Rationale	
The ratings on MBI Energy Services Inc. (MBI) reflect our assessment of the 	
company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The 	
ratings incorporate the company's relatively small scale, limited product and 	
geographic diversity, and its position in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive 	
and competitive industry. Ratings also reflect the company's meaningful 	
exposure to oil-directed development activities, high proportion of 	
production-related revenues, adequate liquidity, and moderate debt leverage.	
	
MBI is an oilfield service company that focuses on providing fluid management, 	
logistics, and well intervention services to exploration and production 	
companies. The company's business lines include fresh water procurement and 	
fluid delivery, frac tank and fluid storage, fluid removal and disposal, crude 	
oil hauling, proppant and other logistics services, cased hole wireline, 	
workover, and swabbing. In addition to the company's fleet of 178 water and 	
118 crude hauling trucks, the company has brokering arrangements with over 655 	
owner-operated trucks. While the company is primarily focused on the Bakken 	
Shale in North Dakota, it also has operations in the Marcellus Shale in 	
Pennsylvania, Niobrara in Wyoming, and the Eagle ford Shale in South Texas. 	
	
Standard & Poor's views MBI's business profile as vulnerable given its 	
competitive position in the volatile oilfield services sector. The company's 	
main business line, fluid and logistics services, faces significant 	
competitive pressures and has limited barriers to entry. Operators face low 	
switching costs and largely differentiate service providers on the basis of 	
price and reliability. Further, the company has limited geographic diversity, 	
deriving over 90% of its revenues from the oil-focused Bakken Shale in North 	
Dakota. This concentration exposes the company to potentially significant 	
declines in operating performance should oil prices decline materially from 	
currently strong levels. 	
	
Despite these concerns, the company has meaningful exposure to oil-directed 	
development activities, a high proportion of production-related revenues, and 	
a highly variable cost structure. Given strong oil prices, the company's 	
primary operating basin, the Bakken Shale, has seen an over 30% increase in 	
rig counts since the end of 2010. Our baseline economic forecast suggests that 	
oil prices will remain at levels supportive of continued expansion over the 	
intermediate term. The company has a moderate degree of protection from 	
cyclical pressures as it derives 44% of revenues from production-related 	
activities which are relatively resilient in weak hydrocarbon pricing 	
environments. In addition, the company generates slightly less than half of 	
its revenues from its brokerage operations. In the event of a downturn in 	
services volume, margin pressure is somewhat mitigated through the realization 	
of a greater proportion of higher margin revenues from the company's owned 	
fleet of trucks. 	
	
We view MBI's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its adequate liquidity, 	
moderate debt leverage and our estimate that the company will largely fund 	
capital spending and working capital investment through internal cash 	
generation in 2012. Assuming current year revenue growth (pro forma for 	
recently completed acquisitions) of approximately 50% and EBITDA margins of 	
slightly less than 17%, we project that MBI will generate slightly more than 	
$100 million of EBITDA in 2012. Funds from operations of about $70 million 	
should approximate currently anticipated levels of capital spending and 	
working capital investment in the current year. Absent further acquisitions, 	
the company should have substantially full availability under its revolving 	
credit facility. 	
	
We estimate that leverage will remain well-within our expectations for the 	
rating category in 2012. Following the closing of the notes issuance, MBI's 	
adjusted debt will be slightly more than $260 million. Given our expectations 	
for EBITDA generation, we anticipate that leverage will likely remain in the 	
mid-2x area, absent further acquisition activity.	
	
Liquidity	
We view MBI's liquidity as "adequate". Key elements of MBI's liquidity profile 	
include:	
     -- Upon closing of proposed notes issuance, MBI will have almost full 	
availability on its $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017.	
     -- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect the company to remain in 	
compliance with the facility's financial covenants, which require MBI to 	
maintain a cash flow leverage ratio of no greater than 3.5x and an interest 	
coverage ratio of no less than 3.0x.	
     -- We project the company's funds from operations will approximate 	
capital expenditures and working capital investment in 2012. 	
     -- The company has no near-term debt maturities.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
MBI, to be published after this release.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that MBI's performance will continue to 	
benefit from continued activity growth in the Bakken over the intermediate 	
term. Near-term positive rating actions are unlikely given our assessment of 	
the company's business risk profile. We could lower the rating if MBI's 	
debt/EBITDAX ratio exceeds 6.0x for a sustained period, which would most 	
likely occur as a result of a large debt-financed acquisition or a major 	
pullback in the development of the Bakken due to lower oil prices. For this 	
threshold to be breached in 2012, EBITDA would need to decline by more than 	
50% from currently anticipated levels. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
Ratings List	
New Ratings; Outlook Stable	
	
MBI Energy Services, Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$250 mil  sr nts due 2020           B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

