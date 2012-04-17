TEXT-S&P may raise Reliance Steel & Aluminum 'BBB-' rating

April 17 - Overview -- Increased volumes and pricing as a result of improving end-market demand caused Reliance Steel's operating results to perform better than expected in the first quarter ended March 31, 2012. -- We now expect leverage to improve to about 1.8x by the end of 2012, from 2.1x at the end of 2011. -- We are placing the ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review performance expectations through the cycle, evaluate its growth strategy, and assess the sustainability of the company's operating performance. Rating Action On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Los Angeles-based Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. on CreditWatch with positive implications. The CreditWatch listing indicates that there is at least a 50% chance of an upgrade on the completion of our review. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our assessment that near-term operating performance will improve because of better end-market demand, resulting in increasing gross margins from higher pricing and volumes sold. Consequently, we expect the company's credit measures to reflect a level more consistent with a higher rating. We expect EBITDA will be in excess of $800 million in 2012 compared with about $740 million in 2011. Currently, the prices of most of the metals Reliance sells are higher than fourth-quarter 2011 levels, and we expect pricing to remain relatively strong through first-quarter 2012 but to be somewhat volatile for the year because of the potential for competitive imports and excess capacity. We also expect demand to continue to improve gradually--in line with our expectations for 2.1% GDP growth. However, we do expect higher-than-average growth in its energy (oil and gas), aerospace, heavy equipment (farm and mining), and auto industry end markets. As a result, we expect total debt to EBITDA to be about 1.8x and funds from operations to debt above 30%. We consider these credit measures to be good for the rating given our assessment of the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile. The current corporate credit rating on Reliance reflects a combination of what Standard & Poor's considers to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively stable operating margins compared with some of its peers, good geographic and product diversity, relatively modest debt leverage throughout a cycle, low capital spending requirements, and the ability to generate cash flow by reducing working capital when industry conditions are weak. Still, the company remains highly acquisitive and maintains relatively thin margins compared with metal producers. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, Standard & Poor's expects to review its performance expectations through the cycle, evaluate its growth strategy, and assess the sustainability of the company's operating performance to determine whether a higher rating is warranted. Related Criteria And Research -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings placed on CreditWatch To From Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Pos BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.