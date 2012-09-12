FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises IPC Systems outlook to stable
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises IPC Systems outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Challenging market conditions in the financial services industry have 
led to a fall in new trading system bookings and a decline in the backlog of 
installations. 
     -- We are revising the ratings outlook on U.S. trading systems and 
network services provider IPC to stable from positive to reflect our 
expectation that leverage improvement we viewed as necessary for an upgrade is 
now unlikely; we are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on IPC.
     -- We are also assigning our 'B-' issue level rating to the company's 
proposed $230 million first-lien term loan, which it will use to refinance 
existing debt.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IPC will face a 
challenging environment for system installations over the next couple of 
years, but that FOCF will remain positive and liquidity adequate.

Rating Action
On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on Jersey City, N.J.-based IPC Systems Inc. to stable from positive. 
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. 

We also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the 
company's proposed $230 million first-lien term loan. Under our base-case 
scenario, we assume the new term loan will mature in 2017, although the 
maturity would be accelerated to 2015 if the majority of the company's 
second-lien term loan is not refinanced beforehand. IPC would use the proposed 
loan to refinance approximately $187 million of tranche B-1 term loans and 
approximately GBP22.4 million of tranche B-2 term loans due 2014, and pay 
transaction fees. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for 
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 

We rate IPC's revolving credit facility and its existing first-lien term loan 
the same as the proposed first-lien term loan: at 'B-' with a recovery rating 
of '3'. We rate the second-lien term loan 'CCC' with a recovery rating of '6', 
indicating expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery. 

Rationale
The outlook revision to stable from positive reflects our view that IPC will 
be unable to reduce leverage to levels sufficient for an upgrade because of 
the difficult operating environment facing most of its customers. The company 
has experienced a meaningful decline in bookings of new trading systems, 
causing a reduced backlog of installations for IPC during the 2012 fiscal 
year. The company's relatively high customer concentration and niche focus on 
the financial services industry leaves IPC susceptible to sudden drops in 
demand, which it experienced in 2009 and, in our view, will continue to face 
in 2012 and 2013 as the backlog of new trading system installations runs off. 
With many financial institutions scaling back capital markets platforms due to 
heightened global regulatory pressure and lower trading volumes, our base-case 
scenario is that IPC will face a challenging environment for system 
installations over the next couple of years. 

The 'B-' corporate credit rating on IPC reflects Standard & Poor's assessment 
of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and is based on 
the company's high debt level and relatively weak ratio of funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt. In our view, the highly leveraged capital 
structure outweighs our expectation that IPC will generate a moderate level of 
free operating cash flow (FOCF), even with the reduced level of installations 
we now expect. Total debt to last-12-month EBITDA, including our adjustments, 
was 7.1x as of June 30, 2012. We expect spending reductions by financial 
services firms to continue to pressure credit metrics over the next couple of 
years, as declines in new bookings are recognized in revenues through the 
company's backlog of installations. 

Specifically, our revised base-case scenario for fiscal year 2012 is for a 
low-single-digit percentage decline in revenue, and a high-single-digit 
percentage decline in EBITDA. We expect leverage to be in the low-7x area at 
the end of 2012, with FFO to total debt at around 7%. The company hopes to 
mitigate market challenges by widening its global sales footprint and growing 
its Unigy platform, which launched in March 2011 and has expanded its 
addressable market to smaller and midsized trading customers. In our view, 
these efforts could help to partially offset the inherent challenges facing 
IPC's customer base, and is reflected in our base-case assumptions. 

Our assessment of IPC's business risk profile as "weak" incorporates the 
company's concentrated product line and heavy reliance on the financial 
services industry, which represents all of its customers. We expect financial 
services firms to be under pressure to reduce spending for the foreseeable 
future due to lower profitability and stricter regulations, and we assume this 
will lead to a decline in new orders for IPC's products during 2012 and 2013. 
However, we believe the mostly recurring revenue associated with contracts for 
maintenance and network services will partly offset the overall effect on 
revenues and EBITDA.

IPC provides voice and data communications services for financial services 
firms. Its products include voice communications systems for traders--known as 
"turrets"--which are maintained under multiple-year contracts. The network 
services segment provides voice and data networks over dedicated private lines 
between trading counterparties, and related services such as network 
monitoring and auditing functions. Historically, turret installations and 
servicing revenues have been the predominant source of total revenues. 
However, the less volatile network services segment represented approximately 
44% of consolidated revenue in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012. 
Including maintenance contracts on turrets, over 70% of the company's revenue 
base is contracted and recurring.

Liquidity
We consider IPC's liquidity "adequate." Sources of liquidity consisted of 
approximately $71 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet as of June 
30, 2012, and our expectation for about $60 million-$70 million in FFO during 
the 2012 fiscal year. The company has an undrawn $70 million revolver, but we 
assume only $30 million is available because the credit agreement has 
maintenance covenants when borrowings exceed that amount. Near-term liquidity 
uses include about $30 million in annual capital expenditures and a mandatory 
excess cash flow sweep. 

Our assessment of IPC's liquidity incorporates the following expectations:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by over 1.5x for the 
next two years.
     -- We also expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA 
declines 20%.
     -- Given the high percentage of recurring revenue under contract, we 
believe it could absorb low-probability shocks.
     -- The company does not have any financial maintenance covenants unless 
more than $30 million is drawn from the revolver.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on IPC, 
published on Feb. 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IPC will face a challenging 
environment for system installations over the next couple of years, but that 
FOCF will remain positive and liquidity adequate. IPC's concentration of 
customers solely in the financial services industry makes it susceptible to 
ongoing regulatory and operating challenges that will likely confront its 
customer base for an extended period. Meaningful declines in new trading 
system bookings, combined with negative FOCF generation, could lead to a 
downgrade, although we do not believe this scenario is likely because over 70% 
of the company's revenue base is contracted and recurring. A reduction in 
adjusted leverage to 6x or lower would support an upgrade, although this also 
appears unlikely in the near term given the difficult operating environment 
facing financial institutions. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But 
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak 
Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                             To                 From
IPC Systems Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                     B-/Stable/--       B-/Positive/--

New Rating

IPC Systems Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $230 mil first-lien term C due 2017        B-                 
   Recovery Rating                           3                  

Ratings Affirmed

IPC Systems Inc.
Senior Secured First Lien                    B-       
   Recovery Rating                           3        
Senior Secured Second Lien                   CCC       
   Recovery Rating                           6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.