TEXT-Fitch says State Street records solid performance

April 17 - According to Fitch Ratings, financial Performance in first-quarter 2012 (1Q‘12) for State Street Corporation (STT) remained solid from a credit perspective and in line with Fitch’s rating assumptions. STT continued to produce sound operating results, underpinned by large streams of fee revenues. Both liquidity and capital continue to be managed at conservative levels. STT’s overall financial performance remains steadier over time than many U.S. banks, given its focused business model on asset management, custody and administration. The balance sheet continues to contain sizeable levels of liquid assets including a large investment portfolio. Investment portfolio quality remains strong, with 89% of holdings rated ‘AAA’ or ‘AA’ and over 98% investment grade. The loan portfolio remains a small portion of the asset mix with minimal problems. STT’s capital ratios remain quite comfortable. The Tier I common ratio rose to 17.1% from 16.8% at year-end 2011. Under Basel III, the estimated Tier 1 common equity ratio stood at 13.2% compared with 12.1% at end 4Q‘11. In addition, STT comfortably passed the Fed’s recent C-CAR stress test.