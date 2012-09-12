FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Silverleaf Resorts Inc
September 12, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Silverleaf Resorts Inc

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    

Overview
     -- U.S.-based timeshare operator Silverleaf Resorts Inc. has announced 
plans to issue $175 million of senior secured notes due 2019.
     -- We are assigning the notes issue a 'B-' issue-level rating, with a 
recovery rating of '4'.
     -- In addition, we are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to the 
company.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Silverleaf will maintain 
an adequate level of available financing sources to fund intermediate term 
liquidity needs.

Rating Action
On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Dallas, 
Texas-based Silverleaf Resorts Inc. its 'B-' corporate credit rating. The 
rating outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned Silverleaf's proposed $175 million senior 
secured notes due 2019 our 'B-' issue-level rating (the same as our corporate 
credit rating). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '4', 
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the 
event of payment default.

Silverleaf plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes issuance to pay a 
dividend to its capital partner, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., refinance 
existing debt, finance the development of additional vacation intervals, 
bolster working capital, and pay fees and expenses related to the transaction.

Rationale
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Silverleaf reflects our assessment of the 
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk 
profile as "vulnerable," according to our criteria.

Our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged 
reflects its high debt leverage (which we expect to track in the low-6x-area 
over the intermediate term), and its somewhat constrained long-term liquidity 
profile because of its reliance on securitization markets to periodically free 
up availability under short-term receivables-based facilities to finance its 
sales activities. We believe, however, that Silverleaf has sufficient 
liquidity to fund current sales levels through at least late 2013 and 
demonstrates a liquidity position consistent with our 'B-' rating.

Our assessment of Silverleaf's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects 
the capital-intensive nature of timeshare development in a highly competitive 
industry, the dependence on consumer spending to drive growth, and the need to 
finance a significant level of its sales activity. Historically, Silverleaf 
has financed approximately 75% to 85% of vacation ownership interest (VOI) 
sales and has heavily relied on external financing to achieve its sales 
budget. As a result, we expect Silverleaf to continue to be vulnerable to 
changes in the external financing environment.

Through the first six months of 2012, sales of VOIs (before estimates of 
uncollectible accounts) and EBITDA increased approximately 11% and 35%, 
respectively, driven by the reopening of a sales center at its Fox River 
Resort, and efficiency improvements in its sales and marketing operations. 
Over this period, approximately 46% of gross sales were sales to existing 
customers, which carry lower acquisition costs compared with sales to new 
customers. This compares to about 52% of sales in 2011, 55% of sales in 2010, 
and 57% of sales in 2009. We expect Silverleaf to continue focusing a large 
portion of its sales efforts on existing customers, especially as it begins 
development of upgrade timeshare inventory. However, we also believe 
Silverleaf will focus its sales efforts on new customers to ensure the upgrade 
sales model is sustainable. For the full year 2012, we estimate VOI sales and 
EBITDA will increase in the high-single-digit percentage area and 20%-area, 
respectively, incorporating our economists' expectations for a softening 
macroeconomic environment in the second half of this year and for unemployment 
to remain above 8%, and our expectation for the company to incur slightly 
higher costs associated with sales to new customers. For the full year 2013, 
we currently expect VOI sales and EBITDA to grow in the mid-single-digit 
percentage area.

Silverleaf plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the proposed notes 
transaction to finance the development of additional timeshare inventory at 
its resorts. It expects development spending to be approximately $20 million 
in 2012 and $46 million in 2013; these spending levels are incorporated in our 
forecast. We expect Silverleaf to finance sales in the high-80% area in 2012 
and 2013, mainly because we believe Silverleaf will use and maintain its 
receivables facility financing capacity. We therefore expect receivables 
created to be greater than collections of receivables during this period. As a 
result of development spending and the net creation of receivables, we 
forecast Silverleaf will draw upon its receivables-based facilities, resulting 
in higher debt balances over the intermediate term. We have not incorporated 
any additional securitizations into our forecast.

Pro forma for the proposed transaction and incorporating our performance 
expectations, we expect lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to be about 6x, in line 
with the 'B-' rating, and for adjusted interest expense to be about 2.5x, good 
for the 'B-' rating, at the end of 2012. In 2013, we expect leverage to remain 
above 6x, as we expect Silverleaf to continue to draw upon its receivables 
facilities to pursue sales growth.

Liquidity
Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, pro 
forma for the proposed transaction, and incorporating our performance 
expectations, Silverleaf has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our 
criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Silverleaf's liquidity profile 
include:
     -- We believe Silverleaf will maintain access to the timeshare 
securitization market over the near term, which we believe is the key credit 
factor for Silverleaf's liquidity profile.
     -- We expect Silverleaf to extend the advance periods of existing lending 
facilities or potentially add new facilities to diversify its lending base.
     -- Debt maturities over the next 12 months are mostly related to the 
expected levels of amortization in securitization and receivables-based 
facilities, and would likely be funded by the collection of receivables 
pledged to the facilities.

Availability under Silverleaf's timeshare facilities and cash balances provide 
its liquidity. As of June 2012, Silverleaf had $6 million in cash and $115 
million in aggregate availability under its receivables-based facilities, 
which we believe will allow it to meet operational funding needs over the near 
term. In addition, in August 2012, the company secured a $100 million 
receivables-based facility with Barclays Bank, which increased aggregate 
availability under receivables-based facilities to approximately $215 million.

In late 2013, the advance periods on approximately $275 million of 
Silverleaf's receivables-based facilities expire. These are approximately 67% 
of Silverleaf's total facility commitment, so it will need to extend this 
large portion of receivables-based facility commitments or put into place 
additional lending sources over the next year. We expect Silverleaf to 
continue extending facility lines, or add additional lender facilities, to 
maintain adequate liquidity to fund current sales levels through at least the 
end of 2013.

Since Silverleaf was acquired in 2011, it has not paid a dividend to its 
capital partner, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Under the proposed 
transaction, the company will use a portion of the proceeds to pay a $50 
million dividend to Cerberus Capital. We expect this to be a one-time event 
reflecting a recapitalization of the balance sheet, because the 2011 
acquisition was an all-cash purchase. We are not forecasting additional 
dividend payments into our projections.

Recovery analysis
We assigned Silverleaf's proposed $175 million senior secured notes due 2019 
our 'B-' issue-level rating (the same as our 'B-' corporate credit rating). 
The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) 
recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. For the complete 
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Silverleaf Resorts 
Inc., to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Silverleaf reflects our belief that it will 
maintain an adequate level of available financing sources to fund intermediate 
term liquidity needs. We also expect the company to maintain access to 
securitization markets over the near term, a key rating factor for Silverleaf 
(and all timeshare operators). Because we believe general investor appetite 
for timeshare receivables has stabilized, we expect Silverleaf to be able to 
extend the advance periods of existing lending facilities, or add new 
facilities to diversify its lending base. The rating and outlook incorporate 
our expectation for VOI sales to increase in the high-single-digit percentage 
area in 2012 and mid-single-digit percentage area in 2013, such that credit 
metrics remain in line with the rating over the intermediate term. 
Specifically, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to track in the low-6x area 
over the next few years.

We could lower our rating if operating performance is substantially below our 
expectations, pressuring Silverleaf's liquidity profile, or if it fails to 
extend existing facilities or put into place additional lending facilities as 
maturities approach. While unlikely over the intermediate term, we could raise 
our ratings if lender diversification allows for sustained longer-term 
revolving advance periods past a 12-month time horizon in the aggregate, and 
some improvement to credit measures. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating
Silverleaf Resorts Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       

Senior Secured
  US$175 mil  sr secd nts due 2019      B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      4                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
