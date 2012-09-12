TEXT-S&P rates Silverleaf Resorts Inc

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S.-based timeshare operator Silverleaf Resorts Inc. has announced plans to issue $175 million of senior secured notes due 2019. -- We are assigning the notes issue a 'B-' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '4'. -- In addition, we are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Silverleaf will maintain an adequate level of available financing sources to fund intermediate term liquidity needs. Rating Action On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Dallas, Texas-based Silverleaf Resorts Inc. its 'B-' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned Silverleaf's proposed $175 million senior secured notes due 2019 our 'B-' issue-level rating (the same as our corporate credit rating). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Silverleaf plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes issuance to pay a dividend to its capital partner, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., refinance existing debt, finance the development of additional vacation intervals, bolster working capital, and pay fees and expenses related to the transaction. Rationale Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Silverleaf reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable," according to our criteria. Our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its high debt leverage (which we expect to track in the low-6x-area over the intermediate term), and its somewhat constrained long-term liquidity profile because of its reliance on securitization markets to periodically free up availability under short-term receivables-based facilities to finance its sales activities. We believe, however, that Silverleaf has sufficient liquidity to fund current sales levels through at least late 2013 and demonstrates a liquidity position consistent with our 'B-' rating. Our assessment of Silverleaf's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects the capital-intensive nature of timeshare development in a highly competitive industry, the dependence on consumer spending to drive growth, and the need to finance a significant level of its sales activity. Historically, Silverleaf has financed approximately 75% to 85% of vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales and has heavily relied on external financing to achieve its sales budget. As a result, we expect Silverleaf to continue to be vulnerable to changes in the external financing environment. Through the first six months of 2012, sales of VOIs (before estimates of uncollectible accounts) and EBITDA increased approximately 11% and 35%, respectively, driven by the reopening of a sales center at its Fox River Resort, and efficiency improvements in its sales and marketing operations. Over this period, approximately 46% of gross sales were sales to existing customers, which carry lower acquisition costs compared with sales to new customers. This compares to about 52% of sales in 2011, 55% of sales in 2010, and 57% of sales in 2009. We expect Silverleaf to continue focusing a large portion of its sales efforts on existing customers, especially as it begins development of upgrade timeshare inventory. However, we also believe Silverleaf will focus its sales efforts on new customers to ensure the upgrade sales model is sustainable. For the full year 2012, we estimate VOI sales and EBITDA will increase in the high-single-digit percentage area and 20%-area, respectively, incorporating our economists' expectations for a softening macroeconomic environment in the second half of this year and for unemployment to remain above 8%, and our expectation for the company to incur slightly higher costs associated with sales to new customers. For the full year 2013, we currently expect VOI sales and EBITDA to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage area. Silverleaf plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the proposed notes transaction to finance the development of additional timeshare inventory at its resorts. It expects development spending to be approximately $20 million in 2012 and $46 million in 2013; these spending levels are incorporated in our forecast. We expect Silverleaf to finance sales in the high-80% area in 2012 and 2013, mainly because we believe Silverleaf will use and maintain its receivables facility financing capacity. We therefore expect receivables created to be greater than collections of receivables during this period. As a result of development spending and the net creation of receivables, we forecast Silverleaf will draw upon its receivables-based facilities, resulting in higher debt balances over the intermediate term. We have not incorporated any additional securitizations into our forecast. Pro forma for the proposed transaction and incorporating our performance expectations, we expect lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to be about 6x, in line with the 'B-' rating, and for adjusted interest expense to be about 2.5x, good for the 'B-' rating, at the end of 2012. In 2013, we expect leverage to remain above 6x, as we expect Silverleaf to continue to draw upon its receivables facilities to pursue sales growth. Liquidity Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, pro forma for the proposed transaction, and incorporating our performance expectations, Silverleaf has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Silverleaf's liquidity profile include: -- We believe Silverleaf will maintain access to the timeshare securitization market over the near term, which we believe is the key credit factor for Silverleaf's liquidity profile. -- We expect Silverleaf to extend the advance periods of existing lending facilities or potentially add new facilities to diversify its lending base. -- Debt maturities over the next 12 months are mostly related to the expected levels of amortization in securitization and receivables-based facilities, and would likely be funded by the collection of receivables pledged to the facilities. Availability under Silverleaf's timeshare facilities and cash balances provide its liquidity. As of June 2012, Silverleaf had $6 million in cash and $115 million in aggregate availability under its receivables-based facilities, which we believe will allow it to meet operational funding needs over the near term. In addition, in August 2012, the company secured a $100 million receivables-based facility with Barclays Bank, which increased aggregate availability under receivables-based facilities to approximately $215 million. In late 2013, the advance periods on approximately $275 million of Silverleaf's receivables-based facilities expire. These are approximately 67% of Silverleaf's total facility commitment, so it will need to extend this large portion of receivables-based facility commitments or put into place additional lending sources over the next year. We expect Silverleaf to continue extending facility lines, or add additional lender facilities, to maintain adequate liquidity to fund current sales levels through at least the end of 2013. Since Silverleaf was acquired in 2011, it has not paid a dividend to its capital partner, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Under the proposed transaction, the company will use a portion of the proceeds to pay a $50 million dividend to Cerberus Capital. We expect this to be a one-time event reflecting a recapitalization of the balance sheet, because the 2011 acquisition was an all-cash purchase. We are not forecasting additional dividend payments into our projections. Recovery analysis We assigned Silverleaf's proposed $175 million senior secured notes due 2019 our 'B-' issue-level rating (the same as our 'B-' corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Silverleaf Resorts Inc., to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Silverleaf reflects our belief that it will maintain an adequate level of available financing sources to fund intermediate term liquidity needs. We also expect the company to maintain access to securitization markets over the near term, a key rating factor for Silverleaf (and all timeshare operators). Because we believe general investor appetite for timeshare receivables has stabilized, we expect Silverleaf to be able to extend the advance periods of existing lending facilities, or add new facilities to diversify its lending base. The rating and outlook incorporate our expectation for VOI sales to increase in the high-single-digit percentage area in 2012 and mid-single-digit percentage area in 2013, such that credit metrics remain in line with the rating over the intermediate term. Specifically, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to track in the low-6x area over the next few years. We could lower our rating if operating performance is substantially below our expectations, pressuring Silverleaf's liquidity profile, or if it fails to extend existing facilities or put into place additional lending facilities as maturities approach. While unlikely over the intermediate term, we could raise our ratings if lender diversification allows for sustained longer-term revolving advance periods past a 12-month time horizon in the aggregate, and some improvement to credit measures. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Silverleaf Resorts Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$175 mil sr secd nts due 2019 B- Recovery Rating 4