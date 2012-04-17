FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms BBVA Colombia
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 17, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms BBVA Colombia

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 17 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed BBVA Colombia's         Issuer 	
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Ratings. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded	
BBVA Colombia's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-'. A complete detail of the 	
ratings is included at the end of this press release.	
	
BBVA Colombia's Support rating and IDRs reflect the support it would receive 	
from its parent, BBVA, given its growing strategic importance which is the 	
result of its steady performance, high growth potential and growing contribution	
to BBVA's bottom line. The parent's IDR (rated 'A', with a Negative Outlook by 	
Fitch) reflects the challenges of its core operating environment and the impact 	
this has had on its performance.	
	
BBVA Colombia's local currency IDR bears a Negative Outlook in line with that of	
its parent. The IDR could be downgraded if its parent's IDR is downgraded, 	
generally maintaining the current one-notch difference. Downward risk for BBVA 	
Colombia's IDRs is limited by its intrinsic creditworthiness, as reflected in 	
its VR. BBVA Colombia's VR could be pressured by severe asset quality 	
deterioration or a dismal performance that would erode its capital and reserve 	
cushion.	
	
BBVA Colombia's VR was upgraded after the bank successfully restored its asset 	
quality while sustaining and marginally improving its profitability and 	
capital/reserve cushions, which were generally in line with other entities rated	
with the same VR. Moreover, BBVA Colombia's positive operating environment and 	
strengthened risk management processes give an additional level of comfort as to	
the sustainability of these indicators.	
	
Colombia's economy has performed well through the crisis, showing stability and 	
resilience. Growth has been wide ranging and sustained while low debt levels and	
healthy fiscal balances leave room for counter-cyclical stimuli.	
	
A large cash and equivalents position coupled with liquid and relatively safe 	
investments contribute to BBVA Colombia's sound liquidity ratios. Contingency 	
liquidity plans complete a process that has been strengthened following the 	
global credit crunch. Despite its larger than proportional share of mortgage and	
other consumer loans, asset and liability matching compares well, underpinned by	
a sizable share of long-term funding.	
	
Red flags during the crisis prompted the bank to bolster its risk management 	
function while tightening its credit policies. The bank is now better equipped 	
to manage the risks it takes and shows a sound credit process from origination 	
to collection. 	
	
The positive economic backdrop and bolstered credit process have contributed to 	
improve asset quality which is now better than the industry average. This is 	
complemented by sound loan loss reserve coverage (3.4 times (x) impaired loans 	
and almost 4% of total loans).	
	
BBVA Colombia has been able to reverse the impact of higher loan loss reserves 	
during 2008-2009 and stabilize its profitability at a very comfortable level. 	
Tight cost control policies and moderate expansion plans, as well as its 	
improved asset quality should allow BBVA Colombia to sustain its profitability.	
	
Sustained profitability and a moderate dividend policy have allowed BBVA 	
Colombia to stabilize its capital ratios (Fitch core capital stood at 10.3% at 	
December 2011). The bank may not be the best capitalized among its peers but 	
considering its ample loan loss reserves, improved asset quality and risk 	
management and good profitability, its capital ratios are deemed adequate.	
	
Fierce competition pressured loan portfolio yields and, along with growing 	
funding costs, have somewhat depressed BBVA Colombia's margins. The latter are 	
expected to remain stable - underpinned by BBVA Colombia's growth into retail 	
lending - and are unlikely to improve significantly.	
	
BBVA Colombia's institutional funding creates a moderate concentration by 	
depositor (BBVA Colombia's top 25 depositors accounted for about 30% of deposits	
at December 2011). This is a weakness when compared to larger peers but is well 	
managed and mitigated by strong liquidity.	
	
BBVA Colombia is a universal bank catering to corporate and consumer customers 	
in the Colombian market where it is the fourth largest with around 9% market 	
share by assets. The bank is the largest foreign bank in Colombia, it is 	
controlled by BBVA and is fully integrated within its parent's regional strategy	
and operating structure.	
	
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:	
	
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;	
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';	
--Local currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;	
--Local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';	
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'.	
--Support rating affirmed at '2'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.