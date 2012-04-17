TEXT-Fitch rates AutoZone notes 'BBB'

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to AutoZone, Inc.'s $500 million issue of 3.7% notes due 2022. The proceeds from the issue are expected to be used to repay commercial paper. AutoZone had $3.5 billion in debt outstanding at Feb. 11, 2012. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects AutoZone's leading position in the retail auto parts and accessories aftermarket, and its solid operating performance and credit metrics. The ratings also consider the company's aggressive share repurchase posture. Fitch has a favorable view of AutoZone's business profile as it is a leader in a large, growing and fragmented sector. AutoZone competes in two markets. It is the number one player in its primary sub-sector, the 'Do-It-Yourself' auto aftermarket and a small but growing player in the 'Do-It-For-Me' commercial auto aftermarket. AutoZone's revenue CAGR over the five-year period from fiscal year (FY) 2006 through 2011 of 6.3% has outpaced the industry metrics. AutoZone has among the strongest operating margins in the retail sector. The company's size, national footprint (it owns more than half of its real estate), and private label offerings have contributed to its industry leading operating margins of 19.0% in the latest 12 months (LTM) ended February 2012. These margins have enabled AutoZone to generate healthy free cash flow of around $900 million in 2010 and 2011, which has been invested in share repurchases. Approximately 80% of AutoZone's merchandise mix is characterized by either maintenance or replenishment of failed products, for which demand is relatively stable. AutoZone has produced strong sales growth and cash flow over the past three years, pointing to be counter-cyclical nature of its business. Working against the company is high unemployment, high gasoline prices and a rise in new vehicle sales. Despite this, the company's year to date (through Feb. 11, 2012) comparable store sales increased 7.2%, following a 6.3% increase in fiscal 2010. Fitch anticipates comparable store sales will moderate to the low single-digit range, consistent with long-term industry growth rates. At the same time, gross margins may show some modest compression over time as the company increases its mix of lower-margin commercial sales. AutoZone's credit metrics have been stable despite aggressive share repurchase activity that is partly debt-financed. AutoZone's adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio was 2.6 times (x) at Feb. 11, 2012, compared with 2.7x year-end fiscal 2010 (capitalizing operating leases on an 8x rents basis). These ratios provide a degree of headroom in the current ratings, which management has indicated it is committed to maintaining. AutoZone's liquidity is adequate, supported by a cash balance of $103 million as of Feb. 11, 2012 and $284 million of availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility (net of CP outstanding), which expires in September 2016. Fitch rates AutoZone, Inc. as follows: --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'.