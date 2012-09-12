TEXT-Fitch puts 2 Italian covered bonds on watch for downgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 12 - Fitch Ratings has placed Unione Banche Italiane’s (UBI, ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’) ‘AA+’ covered bonds rating and Banca Monte dei Paschi’s (BMPS, ‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’) ‘AA’ covered bonds rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following publication of the agency’s updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. For reasons unrelated to the updated criteria implementation, Banca Popolare di Milano’s (BPM, ‘BBB-'/Negative/‘F3’) covered bonds have been affirmed and removed from RWN (see below for full rating rationale). Banco Popolare’s (BP, ‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’) programme remains on RWN. The agency has assigned Negative Outlooks to the ratings of the Italian programmes not on RWN, as listed below. Fitch has also assigned each programme a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap). The RWN on UBI and BMPS’s covered bonds reflect that the programmes’ analysis no longer supports their current ratings, following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. D-Caps of 2 (high risk) have been assigned to all Italian mortgage covered ratings. The D-Caps limit the covered bond ratings for UBI’s programme to ‘AA-', based on a ‘A’ covered bond rating on a probability of default (PD) basis plus two notches recovery uplift. For BMPS’s programme, the rating is limited to ‘A+’ based on a ‘A-’ covered bond rating on a PD basis plus two notches recovery uplift. For both ratings, the levels of AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis are not limiting factors. The D-Caps of 2 for all programmes are driven by the high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is due to the less predictable wholesale market access that may reduce the likelihood that an Italian financial institution could buy a portion of Italian mortgage loans in the event of a default of one of its competitors. This assessment is also driven by the Italian sovereign rating of ‘A-'. Fitch expects to receive feedback from UBI and BMPS within one month regarding any plans to change their programmes. If no changes are proposed, Fitch expects to downgrade the ratings after this period. If changes likely to impact the ratings are proposed, Fitch will review any implementation plans to determine how the RWN should be resolved. If changes are implemented that address the drivers of a potential downgrade, the agency will affirm the ratings. The Negative Outlooks assigned to the ratings of the covered bonds issued by BPM, Banca Carige (Carige, ‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’), Credito Emiliano (CREDEM, ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’) and Unicredit (UCI, ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’) reflect the Negative Outlooks on the banks’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Italy (‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’). D-Caps determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the covered bond rating on a PD basis, reflecting Fitch’s view of the likelihood of a programme defaulting in the aftermath of an issuer default. Apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on the highest risk assessment of the following components: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (systemic and cover pool-specific) and privileged derivatives. Fitch has assigned a moderate risk assessment of asset segregation for all Italian covered bonds, with the exception of Canossa CB, the second programme issued by CREDEM. Although the agency considers the overall risk to the ring-fencing of the cover pool for these points to be low, Italian programmes are exposed to set-off risk, commingling risk, claw back risk on the assets and on the liabilities. The Canossa CB programme has less protection against these risks and Fitch has assigned a moderate high assessment to asset segregation. The systemic alternative management risk component of the Italian programmes is moderate high because while Fitch is comfortable that some form of trustee would be appointed on a contractual basis with the legal right to dispose of or refinance assets when required, this is weaker than if the law specifically addressed the appointment of an independent administrator acting solely in the interest of the covered bondholders . The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is moderate for the majority of programmes, which have residential mortgage only cover pools, internally developed IT systems that have supported good data provision and strong experience in covered bonds and securitisation. There are a few cases of moderate high risk for issuers with different asset types in the pool, a high number of originators in the pool, incomplete data provision and/or weaker IT systems, which have resulted in lower quality data provided to Fitch. The risk assessment for privileged derivative ranges from very low to moderate, depending on the materiality of the exposure, if any, and whether the derivatives are provided by external or intra-group counterparties. This component is not the sole driver of the D-Cap for any of the listed programmes. The driver of the D-Cap for all programmes is the high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk. Fitch views the up to three-month interest reserve fund and maturity extension periods for the covered bonds up to 15 months as providing limited protection considering the likely higher liquidation timeframe for Italian residential and commercial mortgages. The programmes’ D-Caps and the risk assessments of the D-Cap components are as follows: Banca Carige (‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’) Covered bonds: ‘A-'; Negative Outlook D-Cap: 2 (high risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high Systemic alternative management: moderate high Privileged derivatives: low BMPS Mortgage covered bonds: ‘AA’; on RWN D-Cap: 2 (High risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate high Privileged derivatives: moderate BPM Mortgage covered bonds: affirmed at ‘A’; off RWN; Negative Outlook D-Cap: 2 (High risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high Systemic alternative management: moderate high Privileged derivatives: low The rating of BPM’s programme was maintained on RWN in July when the issuer stated its intentions to establish a new committed AP level but the changes necessary to accomplish this had not yet occurred (see “Fitch Downgrades BPM’s Mortgage Covered Bonds; Maintains on RWN”, dated 26 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). At the time, the former committed AP level had not supported the ‘A’ covered bond rating following the revision of the applicable refinancing assumptions. The rating has now been affirmed, because the issuer has revised the publicly committed AP to 71%, which is in line with the ‘A’ covered bond rating. The ‘A’ rating is based on a covered bond rating on a PD basis of ‘BBB+’ and two-notch recovery uplift. BP Mortgage covered bonds: ‘BBB+'; RWN D-Cap: 2 (High risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate high Privileged derivatives: low The rating of BP’s OBGs is still on RWN due to the timing of the monthly report related to the portfolio composition used to determine the swap collateral amount, which is not fully in line with Fitch’s criteria (see “Fitch Maintains Banco Popolare’s Covered Bonds on RWN”, dated 04 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). CREDEM Mortgage covered bonds CREDEM CB: ‘AA-'; Negative Outlook D-Cap: 2 (High risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate high Privileged derivatives: moderate Covered bonds CANOSSA CB: ‘BBB+'; Negative Outlook D-Cap: 2 (High risk) Asset segregation: moderate high Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high Systemic alternative management: moderate high Privileged derivatives: very low The moderate high asset segregation component reflects the exposure to set-off, commingling, claw-back risk after an issuer event of default. The cover pool-specific alternative management also reflects the fact that the programme has been structured only for repo purposes. 