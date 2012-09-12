FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analysis for U.S. metals, mining
September 12, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analysis for U.S. metals, mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept. 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: U.S. Metals and Mining Recovery ModelsFitch Ratings has published an updated recovery analyses for the following rated Metals and Mining company: --Arch Coal, Inc. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ under the following headers: Rating and Research>>Corporate Finance>>Leveraged Finance>>U.S. Leveraged Finance Contact: Monica Bonar Senior Director +1-212-908-0579 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Christopher Collins Director +1-312-368-3196 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

